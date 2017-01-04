Latest News

  • January 4, 2017
      Incarcerated reggae singer Mark Myrie, most popularly known as Buju Banton will be leaving his prison cell earlier than expected.  According to United States prison records, the singer may have a year removed from his 10-year mandatory sentence ...         Read More
  • January 4, 2017
      National Security Minister, Robert Montague, has announced a raft of measures to combat crime and violence and to improve the effectiveness of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for 2017.  Mr. Montague informed that among the measures will be ...         Read More
  • January 4, 2017
      The St. Elizabeth police have formally charged 64-year old Pastor Rupert Clarke with having sex with a minor.  The charge was laid yesterday against the pastor of Manchester-based Nazareth Moravian Church. This was confirmed by Superintendent En...         Read More
  • January 4, 2017
      The police are being urged to take a firm stand against persons who illicitly burn sugar cane, which has resulted in significant loss of income for farmers.  Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Karl Samuda, said cane farme...         Read More
  • January 3, 2017
      The Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) is encouraging Jamaicans, particularly parents, guardians, teachers and counselors to utilize programmes that have been implemented to assist with the prevention of youth smoking.  In a recent interview Executive...         Read More
  • January 3, 2017
      The Ministry of Justice is moving to increase the use of mediation in disposing of cases before the Parish Courts.  This was disclosed by Director of the Justice Reform Implementation Unit, Althea McBean.  Ms. McBean said studies indicate that ...         Read More

Entertainment News

  • December 23, 2016

    ninja_man_2_3.jpg

     

    Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.

         Read More
  • December 23, 2016

    Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.

         Read More
  • December 23, 2016

    blac chyna.jpg

    As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.

         Read More
Advertiser Here

LISTEN To Mello FM SPORTS

LISTEN TO: Mello FM Sports Cast January 4

  • Newscast
  • January 4, 2017
Click the arrow below on the player to hear the Mello FM SPORTS CAST: January 4, 2016 ...

LISTEN TO: Mello FM Sports Cast December 30

  • Newscast
  • December 30, 2016
Click the arrow below on the player to hear the Mello FM SPORTS CAST: December 30, 2016 ...

LISTEN TO: Mello FM Sports Cast December 28

  • Newscast
  • December 28, 2016
Click the arrow below on the player to hear the Mello FM SPORTS CAST: December 28, 2016 ...
Mello FM Radio Advertise with us banner

Featured Events

  • July 21, 2015

    When: Thursday July 21, 2015 at 4:30 pm

    Where: Montego Bay Community College, Lecture Theatre. Alice Eldemire Drive, Montego Bay, St. James

         Read More
  • January 12, 2015

    Tickets are now on sale online for the 2015 Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival. Scheduled for January 29 - 31 at the Trelawny Stadium, the Festival one of the most anticipated event on the Caribbean's music calendar, and delivers a world class production each year.

         Read More
  • December 2, 2014

    Jamaica Jazz and Blues brings MAGIC! to the Festival

    Canadian reggae fusion band set to cast its Rude spell on Jamaica.   Montego Bay, Jamaica (Dec. 1, 2014)

    Read More
Free GSAT practice test