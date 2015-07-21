



Jamaica Jazz and Blues brings MAGIC! to the Festival

Canadian reggae fusion band set to cast its Rude spell on Jamaica

Montego Bay, Jamaica (Dec. 1, 2014) – MAGIC!, the band behind the hit single ‘Rude’, is coming to Jamaica to perform at the Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival, scheduled for January 29 – 31, 2015 at the Trelawny Stadium. With a sound that distills Caribbean flavor, and glistening melodies into an undeniably intoxicating musical potion, the band is expected to capture the hearts of Jamaican Jazz patrons with their fun, souful and easy vibe.

According to Jazz organizers, “Jamaica Jazz and Blues in 2015 is all about connecting patrons to their inner fun self via musical performances that inspire, uplifts and puts people in a good mood. That’s why we thought to sprinkle a bit of MAGIC! on the Festival!

Formed in 2012, MAGIC!’s first single, Rude, instantly wove its sound into the hearts of millions of fans and catapulted the band to stardom with its catchy beat, and sing-able chorus. The song coasts from a Jamaican guitar twang and danceable beat into a downright irresistible refrain, and tells the story of a guy asking a father for his marriage blessing and getting rejected. It has hit No. 1 on the US Billboard and the British singles charts; as well as peaked at No. 2 in Australia and New Zealand.

"I want everybody to join us on this MAGIC! adventure," says lead singer with the band, Nasr. "It's a stressful time out there, and people are struggling to find hope in balance. This music is meant to put you in a good mood. We want to bring people together to have a good time. It's not about us. It's about the music. We want you to be a part of that energy and a positive musical world."

Also booked to appear on the 2015 Festival are Mariah Carey, Charlie Wilson and SOJA, with more names to be announced. Tickets can be purchased online at www.jamaicajazzandblues.com

-more-

For Festival information visit www.jamaicajazzandblues.com.

For sponsorship information, contact opportunities@jamaicajazzandblues.com.

Get the latest updates via Jamaica Jazz & Blues Facebook’s page.

About the Festival

The Jamaica Jazz & Blues Festival is the Caribbean’s Premier Music Festival and one of the most anticipated events on Jamaica’s entertainment calendar.

2015 will be its 19 th year.

Featured in two (2) HBO documentary specials: One Love-Jamaica Jazz and Blues 2011 and Where the Music is Always Alive - Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival 2012, which was aired to over 300 million viewers in over 23 countries in the Caribbean and Latin America.

The Festival welcomes over 25,000 patrons each year, including over 6000 visitors to the island of Jamaica.

The Festival is usually held the last weekend in January and encompasses a range of music genres including Jazz, R&B, Blues, Pop, Latin, Reggae, Soca, and various types of musical fusions.

Past performers include: Celine Dion, Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Air Supply, Norah Jones, Hall & Oates, Maroon 5, Natalie Cole, Kenny Rogers, Anita Baker, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Maxi Priest, Babyface, Joss Stone, Monty Alexander, Billy Ocean, Chaka Khan, Mary J Blige, Dionne Warwick, Estelle, George Benson, Smokey Robinson, Earth, Wind & Fire, Jill Scott, Brian McKnight, Julio Iglesias, Robin Thicke, among others.

2012 – headliner was Celine Dion for her first performance in the Caribbean and on a festival stage.

Contact:

­­­­­­­­­_________________