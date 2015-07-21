Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival 2015 tickets on sale

Tickets are now on sale online for the 2015 Jamaica Jazz and Blues Festival. Scheduled for January 29 - 31 at the Trelawny Stadium, the Festival one of the most anticipated event on the Caribbean's music calendar, and delivers a world class production each year.





The 2015 staging is headlined by global superstar, Mariah Carey who performs on Friday, January 30. Also appearing will be Charlie Wilson on Saturday, January 31, international reggae band SOJA, and MAGIC!

For general admission tickets, the price is US$80 for Thursday and Saturday, whilst Friday night is US$120. General admission weekend passes are available for US$190 which allows entry on Friday and Saturday nights while the general season pass for all three nights is only US$270.



Single night VIP passes costs US$120 for Thursday and Saturday with Friday is priced at US $220 VIP weekend passes are being sold for US$330 with VIP season passes on sale for US$450.



Like last year, parking passes are on sale to VIP weekend and season ticket holders only at a cost of US$20.

For fans of the Festival and the artistes already booked, tickets can be purchased online at www.jamaicajazzandblues.com. For those who prefer to buy tickets from an outlet, these went on sale Dec 8 at Bill Express locations island-wide. Patrons are advised to only buy tickets through the JAMAICA Jazz & Blues Festival website or from approved ticket outlets.

A fantastic show is in the works for 2015 and fans can expect to be treated to three nights of amazing musical pleasure!

Tickets available at Bill Express Locations island-wide.

Visit their website at www.jamaicajazzandblues.com