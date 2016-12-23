More Entertainment News
Merciless, Ninjaman in lyrical showdown
- 12-23-2016
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.
The event is billed to be a lyrical battle between dancehall acts Ninjaman and Merciless.
In 2000, Merciless beat a combined force of Ninjaman, Bounty Killer and Beenie Man in lyrical warfare at Sting.
According to House of Dancehall’s CEO, Michael Dawson, the event will be a celebration of dancehall music.
“I am sick and tired of people beating down dancehall, so on December 24 and 27, we are going to celebrate it and celebrate it big with one of its biggest icons, Sting....and we are celebrating everything about it...the fashion designers the food, the drinks, the dancing, the sexy ladies, but most of all, we are going to celebrate the music,” he said.
Last weekend Supreme Promotions CEO Isaiah Laing announced that for the first time in 33 years, that Boxing Day show Sting would not be held.
“This form of Sting that we are used to is over. It is about time. It has done its time in the marketplace. It is still Sting, but it will be in a different format. There may be clashes in the future, but it would have to be a more mature clash,” he told