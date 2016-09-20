NSWMA PROMISES TO MAKE THIS THE CLEANEST CHRISTMAS EVER

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) says it will be implementing additional measures to ensure that this Christmas is the cleanest ever. In a news release, the NSWMA said it is fully committed to making timely and full garbage collection, through its regional offices, during the festive season.

Beginning today and continuing to January 2, 2017, NSWMA said it will contract 20 additional units, implement night collections in town and city centres, and collaborate with the police and municipal corporations to ensure that sanitation teams have access to roadways for collection during extended selling hours, road closures and traffic changes. In the meantime, NSWMA is asking the public to Properly package, parcel and containerize items for collection, and not to put construction materials, bulky items such as old bathtubs, toilets, and cupboards, with regular household solid waste as these items cannot be collected with the regular household garbage.