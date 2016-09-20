Mello FM News

Featured Sport News

Featured Entertainment News

  • September 20, 2016

    International dancehall superstar Sean Paul set the record straight in a recently posted five-part Instagram video after reactions to his interview in Britain’s The Guardian hit the internet.

         Read More
  • August 11, 2016

    Kingston, Jamaica: Rave reviews by fans and critics have kept Stephen Marley’s fourth studio album Revelation Pt. II: The Fruit of Life atop the Billboard Reggae Chart for the second week.

         Read More
  • August 9, 2016

    Sean Paul secures #1 for three consecutive weeks!

         Read More

NSWMA PROMISES TO MAKE THIS THE CLEANEST CHRISTMAS EVER

 

dumpa-truck_w304.jpg

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) says it will be implementing additional measures to ensure that this Christmas is the cleanest ever.  In a news release, the NSWMA said it is fully committed to making timely and full garbage collection, through its regional offices, during the festive season.

Beginning today and continuing to January 2, 2017, NSWMA said it will contract 20 additional units, implement night collections in town and city centres, and collaborate with the police and municipal corporations to ensure that sanitation teams have access to roadways for collection during extended selling hours, road closures and traffic changes.  In the meantime, NSWMA is asking the public to Properly package, parcel and containerize items for collection, and not to put construction materials, bulky items such as old bathtubs, toilets, and cupboards, with regular household solid waste as these items cannot be collected with the regular household garbage.


Comments (0)

Post a Comment
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
(not publicly displayed)
Reply Notification:
Approval Notification:
Website:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image:
* Message:
Click here for a list of HTML tags permitted in comments

Email to Friend

Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend:

Email to Friend
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
* Friend's Name:
* Friend's Email:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image
* Message:

View All News

Mello FM News