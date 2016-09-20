CALL MADE FOR THE END OF DISCRIMINATION AGAINST PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

Executive Director of the Jamaica Council for Persons with Disabilities (JCPD), Christine Hendricks, is calling for an end to all forms of discrimination against persons with disabilities (PWD), noting that this is the greatest barrier to their development and full participation in society.

Mrs. Hendricks was addressing a forum hosted by the Central Jamaica Conference of Seventh-day Adventists on December 16 at Camp Verley in St. Catherine. She said that the prejudices are often fostered by the belief that persons are inflicted with disabilities due to the sins of their ‘foreparents’, which, she noted, is a myth.

She is urging parents of children with disabilities to seek the necessary support to ensure that they attend school, work to build their confidence, and encourage them to take up leadership roles. An appealwas also made to churches to make buildings disable-friendly and include PWDs in their various activities.