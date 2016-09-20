Mello FM News
- NSWMA TO ENTER PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP FOR THE COLLECTION OF GARBAGE
- GOVERNMENT WANTS TO ESTABLISH A MEMORIAL FOR VICTIMS OF THE 1860 CHOLERA OUTBREAK
- JUTC SUB FRANCHIZZES GIVEN PERMISSION TO UTILIZE BUS TERMINAL ON KING STREET
- OVER 40 POUNDS OF GANJA SEIZED AT THE KINGSTON WHARVES
- HEIGHTENED SECURITY IN ST. CATHERINE AFTER POLICE UNCOVER GANG PLOT FOR THE CHRISTMAS SEASON
- CALL MADE FOR THE END OF DISCRIMINATION AGAINST PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
- TRELAWNY TO BE FURTHER DEVELOPED AS A TOURISM DESTINATION
- JCF URGES BUSINESS OPERATORS TO USE SECURITY WHEN TRANSPORTING MONEY
- SECURITY FORCES MAINTAIN PRESENCE ON SPANISH TOWN ROAD FOLLOWING A SHOOTING
- TAXI MAN WHO ATTACKED HIS EX LOVER IN ST. ANN SUCCUMBS TO GUNSHOT INJURY
- NSWMA PROMISES TO MAKE THIS THE CLEANEST CHRISTMAS EVER
- BLACK RIVER HOSPITAL IN ST. ELIZABETH NOW EQUIPPED TO BE A BABY FRIENDLY HOSPITAL
- GUYANESE WOMAN CAUGHT TRYING TO SMUGGLE GANJA BACK TO HER HOME COUNTRY
- WOMAN STABBED AND TEEN SON SHOT AT ST. ANN CHRISTMAS PARTY
- MALE AND FEMALE EMPLOYEE FOUND DEAD AT GUESTHOUSE IN WESTMORELAND
- IRISH POTATOES PRODUCTION TO BE ACCELERATED IN WESTMORELAND TO MEET NATIONAL DEMANDS
- JAMAICA COMMENDED FOR IMPLEMENTING PROGRAMMES WHICH EMPOWER WOMEN
- MAJOR TRAFFIC CHANGES IN PLACE FOR THIS WEEK TO REDUCE TRAFFIC CONGESTION
- PSOJ LAUNCHES REWARD FUND FOR PERSONS WHO ASSIST IN ARRESTING THOSE WHO COMMITT VIOLENT ACTS AGAINST CHILDREN
- ST. JAMES POLICE FIND NO MOTIVES FOR THE KILLING OF A YOUNG MAN WHO WAS SHOT ON HIS WAY FROM WORK
JCF URGES BUSINESS OPERATORS TO USE SECURITY WHEN TRANSPORTING MONEY
- 12-21-2016
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is urging business operators to use armored vehicles to transport large quantities of cash and other valuables. Sergeant Shawnjaye Mitchell of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, said business transactions are heightened during the festive season and thieves will use this opportunity to rob persons, namely bearers.
He pointed out that the armored vehicles are completely bulletproof and can withstand extreme degrees of heat or gunfire, and the guards are also well-trained to protect whatever contents they are transporting. Sergeant Mitchell is also cautioning the general public when handling cash, especially during the busy holiday season.
He said that if persons choose to transport cash on their own, they must do as much as possible to reduce the risk of falling prey to criminals. Sergeant Mitchell is also encouraging persons to always let someone know where they are, or their intended whereabouts, and how long they expect to stay out.
