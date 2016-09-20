Mello FM News

Featured Sport News

Featured Entertainment News

  • September 20, 2016

    International dancehall superstar Sean Paul set the record straight in a recently posted five-part Instagram video after reactions to his interview in Britain’s The Guardian hit the internet.

         Read More
  • August 11, 2016

    Kingston, Jamaica: Rave reviews by fans and critics have kept Stephen Marley’s fourth studio album Revelation Pt. II: The Fruit of Life atop the Billboard Reggae Chart for the second week.

         Read More
  • August 9, 2016

    Sean Paul secures #1 for three consecutive weeks!

         Read More

JCF URGES BUSINESS OPERATORS TO USE SECURITY WHEN TRANSPORTING MONEY

 

JCF-8_w400.jpg

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is urging business operators to use armored vehicles to transport large quantities of cash and other valuables.  Sergeant Shawnjaye Mitchell of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, said business transactions are heightened during the festive season and thieves will use this opportunity to rob persons, namely bearers.

He pointed out that the armored vehicles are completely bulletproof and can withstand extreme degrees of heat or gunfire, and the guards are also well-trained to protect whatever contents they are transporting.  Sergeant Mitchell is also cautioning the general public when handling cash, especially during the busy holiday season.

He said that if persons choose to transport cash on their own, they must do as much as possible to reduce the risk of falling prey to criminals.  Sergeant Mitchell is also encouraging persons to always let someone know where they are, or their intended whereabouts, and how long they expect to stay out.


Comments (0)

Post a Comment
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
(not publicly displayed)
Reply Notification:
Approval Notification:
Website:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image:
* Message:
Click here for a list of HTML tags permitted in comments

Email to Friend

Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend:

Email to Friend
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
* Friend's Name:
* Friend's Email:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image
* Message:

View All News

Mello FM News