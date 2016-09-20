JCF URGES BUSINESS OPERATORS TO USE SECURITY WHEN TRANSPORTING MONEY

The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is urging business operators to use armored vehicles to transport large quantities of cash and other valuables. Sergeant Shawnjaye Mitchell of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, said business transactions are heightened during the festive season and thieves will use this opportunity to rob persons, namely bearers.

He pointed out that the armored vehicles are completely bulletproof and can withstand extreme degrees of heat or gunfire, and the guards are also well-trained to protect whatever contents they are transporting. Sergeant Mitchell is also cautioning the general public when handling cash, especially during the busy holiday season.

He said that if persons choose to transport cash on their own, they must do as much as possible to reduce the risk of falling prey to criminals. Sergeant Mitchell is also encouraging persons to always let someone know where they are, or their intended whereabouts, and how long they expect to stay out.