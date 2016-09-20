SECURITY FORCES MAINTAIN PRESENCE ON SPANISH TOWN ROAD FOLLOWING A SHOOTING

The police force is maintaining a strong presence in St. Andrew following yesterday’s joint police military operation in Majesty Gardens, off Spanish Town Road where close to 40 men were taken in for questioning.

Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, said, among the persons picked up, is a man who was wanted by police for a case of shooting with intent. The community is said to be tense since a drive-by shooting on Monday night, which resulted in the death of a man identified as 23-year-old Carlos Green of Majesty Gardens.

It is believed that Mr. Green was by the side of the road when armed men approached and shot him all over his body. The shooting has been linked to a feud involving members of the ‘Unruly Gang’.