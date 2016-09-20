Mello FM News

  • September 20, 2016

    International dancehall superstar Sean Paul set the record straight in a recently posted five-part Instagram video after reactions to his interview in Britain’s The Guardian hit the internet.

  • August 11, 2016

    Kingston, Jamaica: Rave reviews by fans and critics have kept Stephen Marley’s fourth studio album Revelation Pt. II: The Fruit of Life atop the Billboard Reggae Chart for the second week.

  • August 9, 2016

    Sean Paul secures #1 for three consecutive weeks!

SECURITY FORCES MAINTAIN PRESENCE ON SPANISH TOWN ROAD FOLLOWING A SHOOTING

 

The police force is maintaining a strong presence in St. Andrew following yesterday’s joint police military operation in Majesty Gardens, off Spanish Town Road where close to 40 men were taken in for questioning.

Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, said, among the persons picked up, is a man who was wanted by police for a case of shooting with intent.  The community is said to be tense since a drive-by shooting on Monday night, which resulted in the death of a man identified as 23-year-old Carlos Green of Majesty Gardens.

It is believed that Mr. Green was by the side of the road when armed men approached and shot him all over his body.   The shooting has been linked to a feud involving members of the ‘Unruly Gang’.


