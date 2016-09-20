Mello FM News

  • September 20, 2016

    International dancehall superstar Sean Paul set the record straight in a recently posted five-part Instagram video after reactions to his interview in Britain’s The Guardian hit the internet.

  • August 11, 2016

    Kingston, Jamaica: Rave reviews by fans and critics have kept Stephen Marley’s fourth studio album Revelation Pt. II: The Fruit of Life atop the Billboard Reggae Chart for the second week.

  • August 9, 2016

    Sean Paul secures #1 for three consecutive weeks!

TAXI MAN WHO ATTACKED HIS EX LOVER IN ST. ANN SUCCUMBS TO GUNSHOT INJURY

 

Thirty-six-year-old Leo Henry, taxi operator of Dumbarton, St. Ann has succumbed to injuries he received during a dispute at a hotel in Runaway Bay in the parish.

Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that about 12:10 p.m., Henry visited the work place of his ex-girlfriend where he allegedly attacked her with a knife and inflicted wounds to her body. A licensed firearm holder on the property went to the assistance of the female co-worker and was allegedly attacked by Henry.  He fired a single round from his licensed firearm, which caught Henry. The 17-year-old child of the woman was also injured during the incident.

All three injured persons were taken to hospital where Henry later succumbed to his injuries. The other injured persons were admitted.

Investigations continue.  


