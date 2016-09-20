TAXI MAN WHO ATTACKED HIS EX LOVER IN ST. ANN SUCCUMBS TO GUNSHOT INJURY

Thirty-six-year-old Leo Henry, taxi operator of Dumbarton, St. Ann has succumbed to injuries he received during a dispute at a hotel in Runaway Bay in the parish.

Reports from the St. Ann’s Bay Police are that about 12:10 p.m., Henry visited the work place of his ex-girlfriend where he allegedly attacked her with a knife and inflicted wounds to her body. A licensed firearm holder on the property went to the assistance of the female co-worker and was allegedly attacked by Henry. He fired a single round from his licensed firearm, which caught Henry. The 17-year-old child of the woman was also injured during the incident.

All three injured persons were taken to hospital where Henry later succumbed to his injuries. The other injured persons were admitted.

Investigations continue.