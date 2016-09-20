Mello FM News

TRELAWNY TO BE FURTHER DEVELOPED AS A TOURISM DESTINATION

 

The Government will be leveraging the heritage experience in Falmouth, Trelawny, to further develop the area as a tourist destination.  Speaking recently, Minister of Tourism, Edmund Bartlett, said the Ministry will be working with local stakeholders to develop the area, in line with the heritage elements of the town.  The Minister explained that studies have been carried out in the area, looking at destination assurance. Additionally, the Minister said a destination manager will be assigned next year, in line with this move.

Meanwhile, Mr. Bartlett said the Government will be restructuring the resort boards, which will be renamed as resort development councils. This is to be constituted by persons involved in day-to-day resort service delivery, as well as representatives from the health and fire departments, sanitation authority and the local authorities.

The Minister said a buildout in Falmouth will lead to increases in employment and the earning capacity of the residents.  The Minister further noted that Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, is leading the charge for the renewal of the tourism product in Ocho Rios, St. Ann.

He said the Port Authority of Jamaica and the Urban Development Corporation, along with private-sector investors, are actively engaged in the development of the area.


