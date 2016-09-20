Mello FM News
- NSWMA TO ENTER PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP FOR THE COLLECTION OF GARBAGE
- GOVERNMENT WANTS TO ESTABLISH A MEMORIAL FOR VICTIMS OF THE 1860 CHOLERA OUTBREAK
- JUTC SUB FRANCHIZZES GIVEN PERMISSION TO UTILIZE BUS TERMINAL ON KING STREET
- OVER 40 POUNDS OF GANJA SEIZED AT THE KINGSTON WHARVES
- HEIGHTENED SECURITY IN ST. CATHERINE AFTER POLICE UNCOVER GANG PLOT FOR THE CHRISTMAS SEASON
- CALL MADE FOR THE END OF DISCRIMINATION AGAINST PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
- TRELAWNY TO BE FURTHER DEVELOPED AS A TOURISM DESTINATION
- JCF URGES BUSINESS OPERATORS TO USE SECURITY WHEN TRANSPORTING MONEY
- SECURITY FORCES MAINTAIN PRESENCE ON SPANISH TOWN ROAD FOLLOWING A SHOOTING
- TAXI MAN WHO ATTACKED HIS EX LOVER IN ST. ANN SUCCUMBS TO GUNSHOT INJURY
- NSWMA PROMISES TO MAKE THIS THE CLEANEST CHRISTMAS EVER
- BLACK RIVER HOSPITAL IN ST. ELIZABETH NOW EQUIPPED TO BE A BABY FRIENDLY HOSPITAL
- GUYANESE WOMAN CAUGHT TRYING TO SMUGGLE GANJA BACK TO HER HOME COUNTRY
- WOMAN STABBED AND TEEN SON SHOT AT ST. ANN CHRISTMAS PARTY
- MALE AND FEMALE EMPLOYEE FOUND DEAD AT GUESTHOUSE IN WESTMORELAND
- IRISH POTATOES PRODUCTION TO BE ACCELERATED IN WESTMORELAND TO MEET NATIONAL DEMANDS
- JAMAICA COMMENDED FOR IMPLEMENTING PROGRAMMES WHICH EMPOWER WOMEN
- MAJOR TRAFFIC CHANGES IN PLACE FOR THIS WEEK TO REDUCE TRAFFIC CONGESTION
- PSOJ LAUNCHES REWARD FUND FOR PERSONS WHO ASSIST IN ARRESTING THOSE WHO COMMITT VIOLENT ACTS AGAINST CHILDREN
- ST. JAMES POLICE FIND NO MOTIVES FOR THE KILLING OF A YOUNG MAN WHO WAS SHOT ON HIS WAY FROM WORK
Featured Sport News
- Jamaican bobsledders without equipment in Russia
- NETBALL aficionado Molly Rhone was obviously surprised
- Unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi
- US seals Semifinal place in the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship
- Guatemala and Jamaica launched the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Championship yesterday
- Second leg of the KSAFA/Yellow Pages Jackie Bell knock-out quarter-final
- CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship
- Opening day of the Under-19 World Cup
- Final ODI between the West Indies and New Zealand
- West Indies will strive to take the lead in the 5 match ODI series
Featured Entertainment News
-
September 20, 2016
International dancehall superstar Sean Paul set the record straight in a recently posted five-part Instagram video after reactions to his interview in Britain’s The Guardian hit the internet.Read More
-
August 11, 2016
Kingston, Jamaica: Rave reviews by fans and critics have kept Stephen Marley’s fourth studio album Revelation Pt. II: The Fruit of Life atop the Billboard Reggae Chart for the second week.Read More
-
August 9, 2016
Sean Paul secures #1 for three consecutive weeks!Read More
GOVERNMENT WANTS TO ESTABLISH A MEMORIAL FOR VICTIMS OF THE 1860 CHOLERA OUTBREAK
- 12-22-2016
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
The Government is looking at establishing a memorial site for victims of the 1860 cholera epidemic. Approximately 40,000 persons died as a result of the cholera outbreak. The figure represented 10 per cent of the population at that time. Dr. Tufton said the monument would serve as a reminder to Jamaicans. The Health Minister was speaking at a town hall meeting held on Tuesday at the Mayfair Hotel, St. Andrew.
The meeting was to discuss concerns surrounding development of the cholera cemetery located at the corner of Waterloo and West Kings House roads, where victims are buried. The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAC) has given approval for the development of the land after receiving formal advice from the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the Ministry of Health.
Dr. Tufton pointed out that the land in question is privately owned and Government’s influence and control over the property is only to ensure that it is not used in a way that may be injurious to the general population.
Cholera is an infectious disease that causes severe watery diarrhea, which can lead to dehydration and even death if untreated. It is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with a bacterium called Vibrio cholerae.
Comments (0)
Email to Friend
Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend: