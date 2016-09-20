Mello FM News

  • September 20, 2016

    International dancehall superstar Sean Paul set the record straight in a recently posted five-part Instagram video after reactions to his interview in Britain’s The Guardian hit the internet.

  • August 11, 2016

    Kingston, Jamaica: Rave reviews by fans and critics have kept Stephen Marley’s fourth studio album Revelation Pt. II: The Fruit of Life atop the Billboard Reggae Chart for the second week.

  • August 9, 2016

    Sean Paul secures #1 for three consecutive weeks!

GOVERNMENT WANTS TO ESTABLISH A MEMORIAL FOR VICTIMS OF THE 1860 CHOLERA OUTBREAK

 

The Government is looking at establishing a memorial site for victims of the 1860 cholera epidemic.  Approximately 40,000 persons died as a result of the cholera outbreak. The figure represented 10 per cent of the population at that time.  Dr. Tufton said the monument would serve as a reminder to Jamaicans.  The Health Minister was speaking at a town hall meeting held on Tuesday at the Mayfair Hotel, St. Andrew.

The meeting was to discuss concerns surrounding development of the cholera cemetery located at the corner of Waterloo and West Kings House roads, where victims are buried.  The Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAC) has given approval for the development of the land after receiving formal advice from the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) and the Ministry of Health.

Dr. Tufton pointed out that the land in question is privately owned and Government’s influence and control over the property is only to ensure that it is not used in a way that may be injurious to the general population.

Cholera is an infectious disease that causes severe watery diarrhea, which can lead to dehydration and even death if untreated. It is caused by eating food or drinking water contaminated with a bacterium called Vibrio cholerae.

 


