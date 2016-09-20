Mello FM News
- NSWMA TO ENTER PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP FOR THE COLLECTION OF GARBAGE
- GOVERNMENT WANTS TO ESTABLISH A MEMORIAL FOR VICTIMS OF THE 1860 CHOLERA OUTBREAK
- JUTC SUB FRANCHIZZES GIVEN PERMISSION TO UTILIZE BUS TERMINAL ON KING STREET
- OVER 40 POUNDS OF GANJA SEIZED AT THE KINGSTON WHARVES
- HEIGHTENED SECURITY IN ST. CATHERINE AFTER POLICE UNCOVER GANG PLOT FOR THE CHRISTMAS SEASON
- CALL MADE FOR THE END OF DISCRIMINATION AGAINST PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
- TRELAWNY TO BE FURTHER DEVELOPED AS A TOURISM DESTINATION
- JCF URGES BUSINESS OPERATORS TO USE SECURITY WHEN TRANSPORTING MONEY
- SECURITY FORCES MAINTAIN PRESENCE ON SPANISH TOWN ROAD FOLLOWING A SHOOTING
- TAXI MAN WHO ATTACKED HIS EX LOVER IN ST. ANN SUCCUMBS TO GUNSHOT INJURY
- NSWMA PROMISES TO MAKE THIS THE CLEANEST CHRISTMAS EVER
- BLACK RIVER HOSPITAL IN ST. ELIZABETH NOW EQUIPPED TO BE A BABY FRIENDLY HOSPITAL
- GUYANESE WOMAN CAUGHT TRYING TO SMUGGLE GANJA BACK TO HER HOME COUNTRY
- WOMAN STABBED AND TEEN SON SHOT AT ST. ANN CHRISTMAS PARTY
- MALE AND FEMALE EMPLOYEE FOUND DEAD AT GUESTHOUSE IN WESTMORELAND
- IRISH POTATOES PRODUCTION TO BE ACCELERATED IN WESTMORELAND TO MEET NATIONAL DEMANDS
- JAMAICA COMMENDED FOR IMPLEMENTING PROGRAMMES WHICH EMPOWER WOMEN
- MAJOR TRAFFIC CHANGES IN PLACE FOR THIS WEEK TO REDUCE TRAFFIC CONGESTION
- PSOJ LAUNCHES REWARD FUND FOR PERSONS WHO ASSIST IN ARRESTING THOSE WHO COMMITT VIOLENT ACTS AGAINST CHILDREN
- ST. JAMES POLICE FIND NO MOTIVES FOR THE KILLING OF A YOUNG MAN WHO WAS SHOT ON HIS WAY FROM WORK
- Jamaican bobsledders without equipment in Russia
- NETBALL aficionado Molly Rhone was obviously surprised
- Unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi
- US seals Semifinal place in the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship
- Guatemala and Jamaica launched the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Championship yesterday
- Second leg of the KSAFA/Yellow Pages Jackie Bell knock-out quarter-final
- CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship
- Opening day of the Under-19 World Cup
- Final ODI between the West Indies and New Zealand
- West Indies will strive to take the lead in the 5 match ODI series
International dancehall superstar Sean Paul set the record straight in a recently posted five-part Instagram video after reactions to his interview in Britain’s The Guardian hit the internet.Read More
Kingston, Jamaica: Rave reviews by fans and critics have kept Stephen Marley’s fourth studio album Revelation Pt. II: The Fruit of Life atop the Billboard Reggae Chart for the second week.Read More
Sean Paul secures #1 for three consecutive weeks!Read More
HEIGHTENED SECURITY IN ST. CATHERINE AFTER POLICE UNCOVER GANG PLOT FOR THE CHRISTMAS SEASON
- 12-22-2016
The Constabulary force has confirmed that there is now heightened security presence in St Catherine, following the discovery of a plot by members of the Clansman Gang to perpetrate significant violence in the division during the current holiday.
In a news release from its Corporate Communications Unit, based on police intelligence garnered, plans are being made to carry out shooting attacks against rival gang members in the areas of Top Banks, Spanish Town Bus Park, Spanish Town Centre, March Pen Road and its environs. The police are also reporting that with the absence of Miller, who is still a person of interest and is wanted for questioning by the police, Akeem Jackson otherwise known as ‘Bobo Sparks’, has been playing a lead role in a number of murders and shootings in the division.
The police say Akeem is the most wanted man in the St Catherine North Police Division. Akeem is known to frequent the communities of New Nursery, Dela Vega City, Quarry Hill and Lakes Pen in Spanish Town, the police say.
He is believed to be in his early twenties, about five feet seven inches tall, slim build, and of dark complexion, but is known to bleach his skin. The police are urging Akeem Jackson to turn himself in to personnel at the Spanish Town Police Station immediately.
At the same time, the police are asking people with information on his whereabouts to share what they know by calling 119, Crime Stop at 311, 811, or using the Stay Alert App.
