Mello FM News

Featured Sport News

Featured Entertainment News

  • September 20, 2016

    International dancehall superstar Sean Paul set the record straight in a recently posted five-part Instagram video after reactions to his interview in Britain’s The Guardian hit the internet.

         Read More
  • August 11, 2016

    Kingston, Jamaica: Rave reviews by fans and critics have kept Stephen Marley’s fourth studio album Revelation Pt. II: The Fruit of Life atop the Billboard Reggae Chart for the second week.

         Read More
  • August 9, 2016

    Sean Paul secures #1 for three consecutive weeks!

         Read More

JUTC SUB FRANCHIZZES GIVEN PERMISSION TO UTILIZE BUS TERMINAL ON KING STREET

 

Mike 2.jpg

Minister of Transport and Mining, Mike Henry, has instructed the Transport Authority to grant operators of JUTC Sub-franchises in Spanish Town, St. Catherine permission to utilize the terminal facilities at King Street, with immediate effect.

The Minister’s directive follows complaints from the operators and countless other persons involved. Last week, operators requested Minister Henry’s intervention in a dispute over the use of terminal facilities.  JUTC sub-franchisees will now terminate at the King Street Taxi Stand.

Route Taxi operators to Sligoville, Waterloo, Tredegar Park, Thompson Pen, Tryall Heights and Mount View routes will continue to terminate at the King Street Taxi Stand.  To facilitate the move, the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation will be extending the opening hours of the King Street Terminus from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily and on weekends, with the provision of security during the opening hours.  The Council has also committed to addressing the lighting problem at the facility.

In the meantime, all JUTC sub-franchisees are reminded that they must have their Road Licences reprinted to reflect the changes in the terminal point.  Route Taxi Operators, from the Eltham and Gordon Pen routes will continue to terminate at the Spanish Town Municipal Bus Terminus on Burke Road.

Minister Henry is encouraging commuters to utilize the assigned bus parks to maintain order and avoid congestion in the town. Operators are reminded that a zero tolerance approach will be taken and failure to adhere to these agreed terminal points will result in prosecution.

Meanwhile, Minister Henry is urging illegal transportation operators to take full advantage of the extension of the deadline to submit applications for the offer 5,719 new road licences. The offer now expires on January 13, 2017.


Comments (0)

Post a Comment
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
(not publicly displayed)
Reply Notification:
Approval Notification:
Website:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image:
* Message:
Click here for a list of HTML tags permitted in comments

Email to Friend

Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend:

Email to Friend
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
* Friend's Name:
* Friend's Email:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image
* Message:

View All News

Mello FM News