JUTC SUB FRANCHIZZES GIVEN PERMISSION TO UTILIZE BUS TERMINAL ON KING STREET

Minister of Transport and Mining, Mike Henry, has instructed the Transport Authority to grant operators of JUTC Sub-franchises in Spanish Town, St. Catherine permission to utilize the terminal facilities at King Street, with immediate effect.

The Minister’s directive follows complaints from the operators and countless other persons involved. Last week, operators requested Minister Henry’s intervention in a dispute over the use of terminal facilities. JUTC sub-franchisees will now terminate at the King Street Taxi Stand.

Route Taxi operators to Sligoville, Waterloo, Tredegar Park, Thompson Pen, Tryall Heights and Mount View routes will continue to terminate at the King Street Taxi Stand. To facilitate the move, the St. Catherine Municipal Corporation will be extending the opening hours of the King Street Terminus from 6:00 am to 10:00 pm daily and on weekends, with the provision of security during the opening hours. The Council has also committed to addressing the lighting problem at the facility.

In the meantime, all JUTC sub-franchisees are reminded that they must have their Road Licences reprinted to reflect the changes in the terminal point. Route Taxi Operators, from the Eltham and Gordon Pen routes will continue to terminate at the Spanish Town Municipal Bus Terminus on Burke Road.

Minister Henry is encouraging commuters to utilize the assigned bus parks to maintain order and avoid congestion in the town. Operators are reminded that a zero tolerance approach will be taken and failure to adhere to these agreed terminal points will result in prosecution.

Meanwhile, Minister Henry is urging illegal transportation operators to take full advantage of the extension of the deadline to submit applications for the offer 5,719 new road licences. The offer now expires on January 13, 2017.