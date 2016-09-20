NSWMA TO ENTER PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP FOR THE COLLECTION OF GARBAGE

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is looking to enter public-private arrangements for the collection of garbage. Executive Director of the entity, Audley Gordon, said the move is aimed at improving efficiency in garbage collection by putting more units on the streets.

He said an investor has indicated an interest in bringing in trucks for the removal of garbage. Meanwhile, Mr. Gordon said the NSWMA’s fleet of trucks will be increased next year. An order for 17 new Renault trucks are scheduled to arrive on the island in February.

He said the process is under way for the procurement of an additional 13 trucks later in the year.