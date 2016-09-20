Mello FM News

  • September 20, 2016

    International dancehall superstar Sean Paul set the record straight in a recently posted five-part Instagram video after reactions to his interview in Britain’s The Guardian hit the internet.

  • August 11, 2016

    Kingston, Jamaica: Rave reviews by fans and critics have kept Stephen Marley’s fourth studio album Revelation Pt. II: The Fruit of Life atop the Billboard Reggae Chart for the second week.

  • August 9, 2016

    Sean Paul secures #1 for three consecutive weeks!

NSWMA TO ENTER PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP FOR THE COLLECTION OF GARBAGE

 

dumpa-truck_w304.jpg

The National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA) is looking to enter public-private arrangements for the collection of garbage.  Executive Director of the entity, Audley Gordon, said the move is aimed at improving efficiency in garbage collection by putting more units on the streets.

He said an investor has indicated an interest in bringing in trucks for the removal of garbage.  Meanwhile, Mr. Gordon said the NSWMA’s fleet of trucks will be increased next year.  An order for 17 new Renault trucks are scheduled to arrive on the island in February. 

He said the process is under way for the procurement of an additional 13 trucks later in the year.


Mello FM News