OVER 40 POUNDS OF GANJA SEIZED AT THE KINGSTON WHARVES

A seizure of 44 pounds of compressed ganja has been seized at the Kingston Wharves, New Port West in Kingston, during an inspection, Reports from the police are that about 11:00 am on Tuesday, a 40-foot container was searched at Birth 8 at the wharf when 23 rectangular packages wrapped in masking tape were found. The police say the packages were opened and the illicit drug revealed.

The ganja has an estimated street value of J$242,000, the police say. No arrest has been made but investigations are continuing.