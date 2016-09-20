Mello FM News

  • September 20, 2016

    International dancehall superstar Sean Paul set the record straight in a recently posted five-part Instagram video after reactions to his interview in Britain’s The Guardian hit the internet.

  • August 11, 2016

    Kingston, Jamaica: Rave reviews by fans and critics have kept Stephen Marley’s fourth studio album Revelation Pt. II: The Fruit of Life atop the Billboard Reggae Chart for the second week.

  • August 9, 2016

    Sean Paul secures #1 for three consecutive weeks!

OVER 40 POUNDS OF GANJA SEIZED AT THE KINGSTON WHARVES

 

Drug-bust.jpg

A seizure of 44 pounds of compressed ganja has been seized at the Kingston Wharves, New Port West in Kingston, during an inspection, Reports from the police are that about 11:00 am on Tuesday, a 40-foot container was searched at Birth 8 at the wharf when 23 rectangular packages wrapped in masking tape were found. The police say the packages were opened and the illicit drug revealed.

The ganja has an estimated street value of J$242,000, the police say.  No arrest has been made but investigations are continuing.


