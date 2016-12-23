Mello FM News

Featured Sport News

Featured Entertainment News

  • December 23, 2016

    ninja_man_2_3.jpg

     

    Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.

         Read More
  • December 23, 2016

    Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.

         Read More
  • December 23, 2016

    blac chyna.jpg

    As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.

         Read More

BRITISH WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO SMUGGLE MARJUANA AND COCAINE IN CALLALOO TINS

 

1469588375tigation_magnify_glass.jpg

A female British national of Montague Road, Smethwick, and Birmingham, England is now in police custody after being arrested in Montego Bay for Breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act at the Sangster International Airport (SIA).

Reports from the SIA Police are that on wednesday at 5:20 p.m., lawmen were conducting security checks when they located two suspicious suitcases.  The suitcases were identified by the female and a search was conducted in her presence. Both suitcases were found to have 70 cans marked callaloo.  Sixty four of the cans contained ganja weighing approximately 64 pounds and 6 tins contained cocaine weighing approximately 6 pounds.

She was subsequently taken into custody, however her identity is being withheld pending further investigations.


Comments (0)

Post a Comment
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
(not publicly displayed)
Reply Notification:
Approval Notification:
Website:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image:
* Message:
Click here for a list of HTML tags permitted in comments

Email to Friend

Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend:

Email to Friend
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
* Friend's Name:
* Friend's Email:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image
* Message:

View All News

Mello FM News