BRITISH WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO SMUGGLE MARJUANA AND COCAINE IN CALLALOO TINS

A female British national of Montague Road, Smethwick, and Birmingham, England is now in police custody after being arrested in Montego Bay for Breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act at the Sangster International Airport (SIA).

Reports from the SIA Police are that on wednesday at 5:20 p.m., lawmen were conducting security checks when they located two suspicious suitcases. The suitcases were identified by the female and a search was conducted in her presence. Both suitcases were found to have 70 cans marked callaloo. Sixty four of the cans contained ganja weighing approximately 64 pounds and 6 tins contained cocaine weighing approximately 6 pounds.

She was subsequently taken into custody, however her identity is being withheld pending further investigations.