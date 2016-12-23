Mello FM News

    Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.

    Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.

    As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.

COMMISSIONER OF POLICE TO RETIRE NEXT MONTH; FEMALE DEPUTY COMMISIONER APPOINTED TO POST

 

The Ministry of national Security is confirming the retirement of Dr. Carl Williams and his resignation from the post of Commissioner of police.  Deputy Commissioner of Police Novelette Grant is to act as Police Commissioner effective January 7, a day after commissioner Williams goes on pre-retirement leave.

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Gordon Shirley says Grant will act as commissioner for a period of 90 days.  In a release issued earlier last night, Shirley indicated that during the time of Grant’s acting appointment, steps will be taken to identify a new commissioner of police.

DCP Grant is the second woman police to act in the post of commissioner.


