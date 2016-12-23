COMMISSIONER OF POLICE TO RETIRE NEXT MONTH; FEMALE DEPUTY COMMISIONER APPOINTED TO POST

The Ministry of national Security is confirming the retirement of Dr. Carl Williams and his resignation from the post of Commissioner of police. Deputy Commissioner of Police Novelette Grant is to act as Police Commissioner effective January 7, a day after commissioner Williams goes on pre-retirement leave.

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Gordon Shirley says Grant will act as commissioner for a period of 90 days. In a release issued earlier last night, Shirley indicated that during the time of Grant’s acting appointment, steps will be taken to identify a new commissioner of police.

DCP Grant is the second woman police to act in the post of commissioner.