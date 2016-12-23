SYSTEMS IN PLACE TO ENSURE ADEQUATE GARBAGE COLLECTION FOR THE SEASON

Head of the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA), Audley Gordon, is assuring Jamaicans that garbage will be picked up during the Christmas season. Mr. Gordon said strategies are being put in place to ensure that garbage is collected, especially over the Christmas period when a spike in the generation of garbage is expected. Mr. Gordon said another strategy to be implemented is the introduction of night pickups, adding that this is expected to impact collection schedules.

He emphasized that it is the duty of residents to ensure that their garbage is properly containerised until the pickup can be done. Mr. Gordon is encouraging householders to separate Plastic bottles, glass bottles, Styrofoam disposables and other materials to make the collection process easier. He is reminding homeowners carrying out renovations that the garbage trucks cannot collect construction waste and bulky waste, such as old bathtubs, refrigerators and washing machines.

These should be removed by a private haulage contractor or persons can make arrangements with the NSWMA to have them removed, Mr. Gordon said. Persons wishing to get information on pickup schedules can call the NSWMA’s toll-free line at 1-888-253-2652 or visit their website at: www.nswma.gov.jm .