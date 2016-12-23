TOURISM SECTOR WELCOMES DIRECT TRAVEL CONNECTIONS FROM EUROPEAN COUNTRIES

One of Jamaica’s top destination management companies (DMCs), Mojoa Tours, says there are early signs this winter tourist season will see an increase in air connectivity out of areas which were once considered unchartered territories. The company points to the December 12 non-stop direct chartered first ever flight out of Austria and Switzerland into Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay as a prelude to bigger and better things for the winter.

The chartered flight was the first in a series of planned flights out of Europe for the winter, and the clearest sign yet that the Ministry of Tourism’s venture into relatively new markets in both Eastern and Western Europe is starting to take shape.

In terms of connectivity, it also coincides with the deal that was signed between Turismo Tours and Delta Vacation two weeks ago to bring some 60,000 visitors to Jamaica over the course of the winter. Mr. Brown said Mojoa will continue to do its part in working with its international and travel partners to get as many chartered flights as possible into Jamaica. He noted that with the quality attractions the country has as part of its tourism offerings, it is not a stretch to suggest that Jamaica is poised to dominate the region in both stopover and cruise arrivals for years to come.