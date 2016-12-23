Mello FM News

  • December 23, 2016

    Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.

  • December 23, 2016

    Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.

  • December 23, 2016

    As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.

UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL OF THE WEST INDIES EXTENDS SURGERY HOURS

 

The University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) has extended its surgery hours from 4:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., to reduce the waiting time at the health facility.  This forms part of the Ministry of Health’s overall plan to improve efficiency of healthcare delivery and reduce the waiting time for patients.  The surgical interventions that are proposed for this extended period include uterine fibroids, hernias, hemorrhoids, prostate disease, gallstones as well as colorectal procedures.

The project was launched during a ceremony held on the compound of the UHWI on Wednesday.  In his address, Portfolio Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, said doctors in the public sector perform more than 66,000 surgeries per year.

He added that in some instances, patients have been waiting for more than two years to have their surgical procedures done.  This initiative will be implemented at other facilities across the country, including public hospitals.  It is expected that with the extension of surgery hours at the UHWI, which performs 10,000 surgical cases yearly, there will be an increase in the number of surgeries and, ultimately, a reduction in the backlog of cases.

Meanwhile, Principal and Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, Professor Archibald McDonald, said the extension in surgery hours will allow the hospital to undertake more cases.


