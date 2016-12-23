50 YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING A COCAINE FIND IN MAY PEN, CLARENDON

One man has been arrested and charged for Breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act in May Pen, Clarendon. He is 50-year-old Donald Murray of an Olympic Gardens address in Kingston.

Reports from the Police officers assigned to the Narcotics Division are that about 4:00 p.m. n Monday, Murray was stopped and the Nissan motorcar that he was driving searched by lawmen. The search revealed a white plastic bag which was later revealed to contain cocaine weighing 2.2 pounds. Murray was subsequently arrested and charged for Illegal Possession of Cocaine and Dealing in Cocaine.

The illicit drug has an estimated street value of 535,500 JMD. Investigations continue.