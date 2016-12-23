Mello FM News

  • December 23, 2016

    Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.

  • December 23, 2016

    Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.

  • December 23, 2016

    As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.

50 YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING A COCAINE FIND IN MAY PEN, CLARENDON

 

One man has been arrested and charged for Breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act in May Pen, Clarendon.  He is 50-year-old Donald Murray of an Olympic Gardens address in Kingston.

Reports from the Police officers assigned to the Narcotics Division are that about 4:00 p.m. n Monday, Murray was stopped and the Nissan motorcar that he was driving searched by lawmen.  The search revealed a white plastic bag which was later revealed to contain cocaine weighing 2.2 pounds. Murray was subsequently arrested and charged for Illegal Possession of Cocaine and Dealing in Cocaine.

The illicit drug has an estimated street value of 535,500 JMD.  Investigations continue.


