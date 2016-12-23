FEMALE TAXI DRIVER TO FACE QUESTIONING AFTER BEING CAUGHT TRYING TO SMUGGLE COCAINE ABROAD

A female taxi operator is now waiting to be interviewed by investigators following her arrest at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA. Detectives from the Narcotics Police seized a quantity of cocaine and arrested the woman for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) after she attempted to board a flight at NMIA on Christmas day.

Reports are that about 5:20.p.m., the woman arrived at the airport to board a flight destined for USA. Subsequently, Port Security officers observed abnormalities during an x-ray of a pair of slippers she was wearing, and notified the Narcotics detectives. A detailed examination of the slippers revealed cocaine concealed inside them. It is alleged that she then confessed to having inserted cocaine inside her body and was then taken to hospital where a cylindrical object was removed. Another pair of slippers stuffed with cocaine was also found in her suitcase.

The cocaine which weighs a combined total of 3.7 kilogram has an estimated street value of JMD 3.9 million. She will be formally interviewed in the presence of her attorney and charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and taking steps preparatory to export cocaine.

She will appear in the Corporate Area Criminal Court tomorrow meanwhile investigations continue.