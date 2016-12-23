Mello FM News

Featured Sport News

Featured Entertainment News

  • December 23, 2016

    ninja_man_2_3.jpg

     

    Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.

         Read More
  • December 23, 2016

    Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.

         Read More
  • December 23, 2016

    blac chyna.jpg

    As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.

         Read More

FEMALE TAXI DRIVER TO FACE QUESTIONING AFTER BEING CAUGHT TRYING TO SMUGGLE COCAINE ABROAD

Drug-bust 2.jpg

A female taxi operator is now waiting to be interviewed by investigators following her arrest at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA.  Detectives from the Narcotics Police seized a quantity of cocaine and arrested the woman for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) after she attempted to board a flight at NMIA on Christmas day.

Reports are that about 5:20.p.m., the woman arrived at the airport to board a flight destined for USA. Subsequently, Port Security officers observed abnormalities during an x-ray of a pair of slippers she was wearing, and notified the Narcotics detectives.  A detailed examination of the slippers revealed cocaine concealed inside them. It is alleged that she then confessed to having inserted cocaine inside her body and was then taken to hospital where a cylindrical object was removed. Another pair of slippers stuffed with cocaine was also found in her suitcase.

The cocaine which weighs a combined total of 3.7 kilogram has an estimated street value of JMD 3.9 million.  She will be formally interviewed in the presence of her attorney and charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and taking steps preparatory to export cocaine.

She will appear in the Corporate Area Criminal Court tomorrow meanwhile investigations continue.


Comments (0)

Post a Comment
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
(not publicly displayed)
Reply Notification:
Approval Notification:
Website:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image:
* Message:
Click here for a list of HTML tags permitted in comments

Email to Friend

Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend:

Email to Friend
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
* Friend's Name:
* Friend's Email:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image
* Message:

View All News

Mello FM News