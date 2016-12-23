Mello FM News
- INFIRMARIES TO BENEFIT FROM MULTIPLE UPGRADES IN 2017
- MINISTER OF CULTURE CONTINUES FIGHT FOR REPARATION
- FEMALE TAXI DRIVER TO FACE QUESTIONING AFTER BEING CAUGHT TRYING TO SMUGGLE COCAINE ABROAD
- 50 YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING A COCAINE FIND IN MAY PEN, CLARENDON
- POLICE APPEAL FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONCERNING A QUADRUPLE MURDER IN ST. JAMES
- TOURISM SECTOR WELCOMES DIRECT TRAVEL CONNECTIONS FROM EUROPEAN COUNTRIES
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL OF THE WEST INDIES EXTENDS SURGERY HOURS
- SYSTEMS IN PLACE TO ENSURE ADEQUATE GARBAGE COLLECTION FOR THE SEASON
- BRITISH WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO SMUGGLE MARJUANA AND COCAINE IN CALLALOO TINS
- COMMISSIONER OF POLICE TO RETIRE NEXT MONTH; FEMALE DEPUTY COMMISIONER APPOINTED TO POST
- NSWMA TO ENTER PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP FOR THE COLLECTION OF GARBAGE
- GOVERNMENT WANTS TO ESTABLISH A MEMORIAL FOR VICTIMS OF THE 1860 CHOLERA OUTBREAK
- JUTC SUB FRANCHIZZES GIVEN PERMISSION TO UTILIZE BUS TERMINAL ON KING STREET
- OVER 40 POUNDS OF GANJA SEIZED AT THE KINGSTON WHARVES
- HEIGHTENED SECURITY IN ST. CATHERINE AFTER POLICE UNCOVER GANG PLOT FOR THE CHRISTMAS SEASON
- CALL MADE FOR THE END OF DISCRIMINATION AGAINST PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
- TRELAWNY TO BE FURTHER DEVELOPED AS A TOURISM DESTINATION
- JCF URGES BUSINESS OPERATORS TO USE SECURITY WHEN TRANSPORTING MONEY
- SECURITY FORCES MAINTAIN PRESENCE ON SPANISH TOWN ROAD FOLLOWING A SHOOTING
- TAXI MAN WHO ATTACKED HIS EX LOVER IN ST. ANN SUCCUMBS TO GUNSHOT INJURY
Featured Sport News
- Jamaican bobsledders without equipment in Russia
- NETBALL aficionado Molly Rhone was obviously surprised
- Unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi
- US seals Semifinal place in the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship
- Guatemala and Jamaica launched the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Championship yesterday
- Second leg of the KSAFA/Yellow Pages Jackie Bell knock-out quarter-final
- CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship
- Opening day of the Under-19 World Cup
- Final ODI between the West Indies and New Zealand
- West Indies will strive to take the lead in the 5 match ODI series
Featured Entertainment News
-
December 23, 2016
Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.Read More
-
December 23, 2016
Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.Read More
-
December 23, 2016
As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.Read More
FEMALE TAXI DRIVER TO FACE QUESTIONING AFTER BEING CAUGHT TRYING TO SMUGGLE COCAINE ABROAD
- 12-28-2016
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
A female taxi operator is now waiting to be interviewed by investigators following her arrest at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA. Detectives from the Narcotics Police seized a quantity of cocaine and arrested the woman for breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act (DDA) after she attempted to board a flight at NMIA on Christmas day.
Reports are that about 5:20.p.m., the woman arrived at the airport to board a flight destined for USA. Subsequently, Port Security officers observed abnormalities during an x-ray of a pair of slippers she was wearing, and notified the Narcotics detectives. A detailed examination of the slippers revealed cocaine concealed inside them. It is alleged that she then confessed to having inserted cocaine inside her body and was then taken to hospital where a cylindrical object was removed. Another pair of slippers stuffed with cocaine was also found in her suitcase.
The cocaine which weighs a combined total of 3.7 kilogram has an estimated street value of JMD 3.9 million. She will be formally interviewed in the presence of her attorney and charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine and taking steps preparatory to export cocaine.
She will appear in the Corporate Area Criminal Court tomorrow meanwhile investigations continue.
Comments (0)
Email to Friend
Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend: