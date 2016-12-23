Mello FM News
- INFIRMARIES TO BENEFIT FROM MULTIPLE UPGRADES IN 2017
- MINISTER OF CULTURE CONTINUES FIGHT FOR REPARATION
- FEMALE TAXI DRIVER TO FACE QUESTIONING AFTER BEING CAUGHT TRYING TO SMUGGLE COCAINE ABROAD
- 50 YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING A COCAINE FIND IN MAY PEN, CLARENDON
- POLICE APPEAL FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONCERNING A QUADRUPLE MURDER IN ST. JAMES
- TOURISM SECTOR WELCOMES DIRECT TRAVEL CONNECTIONS FROM EUROPEAN COUNTRIES
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL OF THE WEST INDIES EXTENDS SURGERY HOURS
- SYSTEMS IN PLACE TO ENSURE ADEQUATE GARBAGE COLLECTION FOR THE SEASON
- BRITISH WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO SMUGGLE MARJUANA AND COCAINE IN CALLALOO TINS
- COMMISSIONER OF POLICE TO RETIRE NEXT MONTH; FEMALE DEPUTY COMMISIONER APPOINTED TO POST
- NSWMA TO ENTER PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP FOR THE COLLECTION OF GARBAGE
- GOVERNMENT WANTS TO ESTABLISH A MEMORIAL FOR VICTIMS OF THE 1860 CHOLERA OUTBREAK
- JUTC SUB FRANCHIZZES GIVEN PERMISSION TO UTILIZE BUS TERMINAL ON KING STREET
- OVER 40 POUNDS OF GANJA SEIZED AT THE KINGSTON WHARVES
- HEIGHTENED SECURITY IN ST. CATHERINE AFTER POLICE UNCOVER GANG PLOT FOR THE CHRISTMAS SEASON
- CALL MADE FOR THE END OF DISCRIMINATION AGAINST PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
- TRELAWNY TO BE FURTHER DEVELOPED AS A TOURISM DESTINATION
- JCF URGES BUSINESS OPERATORS TO USE SECURITY WHEN TRANSPORTING MONEY
- SECURITY FORCES MAINTAIN PRESENCE ON SPANISH TOWN ROAD FOLLOWING A SHOOTING
- TAXI MAN WHO ATTACKED HIS EX LOVER IN ST. ANN SUCCUMBS TO GUNSHOT INJURY
Featured Sport News
- Jamaican bobsledders without equipment in Russia
- NETBALL aficionado Molly Rhone was obviously surprised
- Unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi
- US seals Semifinal place in the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship
- Guatemala and Jamaica launched the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Championship yesterday
- Second leg of the KSAFA/Yellow Pages Jackie Bell knock-out quarter-final
- CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship
- Opening day of the Under-19 World Cup
- Final ODI between the West Indies and New Zealand
- West Indies will strive to take the lead in the 5 match ODI series
Featured Entertainment News
-
December 23, 2016
Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.Read More
-
December 23, 2016
Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.Read More
-
December 23, 2016
As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.Read More
INFIRMARIES TO BENEFIT FROM MULTIPLE UPGRADES IN 2017
- 12-28-2016
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, says several infirmaries across the island are to benefit from certain upgrades and improvements next year. Mr. McKenzie was addressing the Ministry’s Christmas staff function at Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston earlier this week.
Previously in the year, while on a tour of the facility, the Local Government Minister noted that the Spanish Town Infirmary would be renovated. He also pointed out that new wards are to be built at the Manchester and Portland infirmaries at a cost of $135 million, and that the Santa Cruz infirmary is also to benefit from improvements to its administrative offices.
Meanwhile, Mr. McKenzie lauded the staff of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development and all the agencies under the Ministry, for their hard work during the year. The agencies include the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, the Social Development Commission and the Jamaica Fire Brigade.
During the function, four retirees were recognized for their long and distinguished service to the Ministry. They are Owen Anderson, who served 41 years; Lorraine Williams and Glendon Whych who served for 40 years; and Marjorie Edwards for 26 years.
Comments (0)
Email to Friend
Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend: