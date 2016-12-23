INFIRMARIES TO BENEFIT FROM MULTIPLE UPGRADES IN 2017

Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Desmond McKenzie, says several infirmaries across the island are to benefit from certain upgrades and improvements next year. Mr. McKenzie was addressing the Ministry’s Christmas staff function at Spanish Court Hotel in New Kingston earlier this week.

Previously in the year, while on a tour of the facility, the Local Government Minister noted that the Spanish Town Infirmary would be renovated. He also pointed out that new wards are to be built at the Manchester and Portland infirmaries at a cost of $135 million, and that the Santa Cruz infirmary is also to benefit from improvements to its administrative offices.

Meanwhile, Mr. McKenzie lauded the staff of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development and all the agencies under the Ministry, for their hard work during the year. The agencies include the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, the Social Development Commission and the Jamaica Fire Brigade.

During the function, four retirees were recognized for their long and distinguished service to the Ministry. They are Owen Anderson, who served 41 years; Lorraine Williams and Glendon Whych who served for 40 years; and Marjorie Edwards for 26 years.