  • December 23, 2016

    ninja_man_2_3.jpg

     

    Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.

  • December 23, 2016

    Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.

  • December 23, 2016

    blac chyna.jpg

    As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.

POLICE APPEAL FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONCERNING A QUADRUPLE MURDER IN ST. JAMES

 

police-investigation.jpg

The St. James Police are appealing to the public for additional information to assist in their investigations into Tuesday’s murder of four people and the injuring of a teenage girl on Nelly Lane in Norwood, St. James.  The deceased persons have since been identified as; twenty-seven-year-old Monique Woolery of Llandilo, Westmoreland, thirty-year-old Jason Anderson of Nelly Lane, thirty-nine-year-old Leo Mitchell otherwise called ‘Fire’ of Columbus Square, Norwood  and 43 year old YorkenSilvera, of Norwood, St. James.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 7:30 p.m., Woolery and a male companion were walking along Nelly Lane when a white motorcar drove up, armed men alighted and started firing shots at the couple, who ran into a nearby shop to take cover.

The men continued firing at them into the shop where Woolery and four other persons were shot and injured. The injured persons were taken to the hospital where Woolery, Anderson, Mitchell and Silvera were pronounced dead, while a 16-year-old girl was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

Woolery’s male companion escaped unhurt.  Investigations continue.


