POLICE APPEAL FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONCERNING A QUADRUPLE MURDER IN ST. JAMES

The St. James Police are appealing to the public for additional information to assist in their investigations into Tuesday’s murder of four people and the injuring of a teenage girl on Nelly Lane in Norwood, St. James. The deceased persons have since been identified as; twenty-seven-year-old Monique Woolery of Llandilo, Westmoreland, thirty-year-old Jason Anderson of Nelly Lane, thirty-nine-year-old Leo Mitchell otherwise called ‘Fire’ of Columbus Square, Norwood and 43 year old YorkenSilvera, of Norwood, St. James.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 7:30 p.m., Woolery and a male companion were walking along Nelly Lane when a white motorcar drove up, armed men alighted and started firing shots at the couple, who ran into a nearby shop to take cover.

The men continued firing at them into the shop where Woolery and four other persons were shot and injured. The injured persons were taken to the hospital where Woolery, Anderson, Mitchell and Silvera were pronounced dead, while a 16-year-old girl was treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

Woolery’s male companion escaped unhurt. Investigations continue.