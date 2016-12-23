Mello FM News

  • December 23, 2016

    Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.

  • December 23, 2016

    Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.

  • December 23, 2016

    As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.

MAN WHO OPENED FIRE IN THE HUNTS BAY POLICE STATION IDENTIFIED

 

The man who was killed in yesterday’s shooting incident at the Hunt’s Bay Police Station has been identified.  He is Jason Campbell of a Waterhouse address.  Campbell reportedly went to the police station and attacked a man who was reporting on condition for bail after he was charged with murder.

The man received gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body and was taken to hospital where he was admitted in serious but stable condition.  Meanwhile, a female motorist, who was travelling on Marcus Garvey Drive towards the Portia Simpson Miller Square, was injured in the shootout that subsequently ensued.

No police officer was injured in the incident.


