NEW MAYOR OF KINGSTON RESIGNS AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE JAMAICA LABOUR PARTY

The Jamaica Labour Party has begun a search for a new executive director for its Belmont Road headquarters following news that the newly sworn in Mayor of Kingston will be resigning. Senator Delroy Williams, councilor of the Seivright Gardens Division recently announced that he has decided to focus on leading the city of Kingston and S. Andrew.

JLP General Secretary Dr Horace Chang said yesterday that he was not surprised that Mayor Williams had given up the Belmont Road job, because it would obviously have been too much to handle both. Wlliams, the Observer understands, had informed the JLP leadership that he would be focusing on his job as mayor shortly after being sworn in.

He said that the job of executive director of Belmont Road was offered to Williams as part of a process of rebuilding the JLP’s secretariat, after the party won the February 25 General Election. He added that the party has already started its search for a replacement for Williams at Belmont Road.