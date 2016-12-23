Mello FM News

  • December 23, 2016

    Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.

  • December 23, 2016

    Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.

  • December 23, 2016

    As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.

PRIME MINISTER SENDS HIS CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY OF THE JDF SOLDIER WHO DIED IN AN ACCIDENT EARLIER THIS WEEK

 

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has conveyed his deep sympathies to the family of the Jamaica Defence Force soldier who died in a motor vehicle incident while on duty.  The soldier, Private Stephen Hewitt of Moneague St. Ann was on operational duty in Hanover when the patrol vehicle in which he was travelling was involved in a tragic accident.  Private Hewitt died while three other soldiers sustained serious injuries.

Prime Minister Holness telephoned the relatives of Private Hewitt to extend condolences.  The Prime Minister said the country stands with the JDF and Private Hewitt’s family and friends in their moment of grief, Mr. Holness also wished those injured a speedy recovery.


