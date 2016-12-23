PRIME MINISTER SENDS HIS CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY OF THE JDF SOLDIER WHO DIED IN AN ACCIDENT EARLIER THIS WEEK

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has conveyed his deep sympathies to the family of the Jamaica Defence Force soldier who died in a motor vehicle incident while on duty. The soldier, Private Stephen Hewitt of Moneague St. Ann was on operational duty in Hanover when the patrol vehicle in which he was travelling was involved in a tragic accident. Private Hewitt died while three other soldiers sustained serious injuries.

Prime Minister Holness telephoned the relatives of Private Hewitt to extend condolences. The Prime Minister said the country stands with the JDF and Private Hewitt’s family and friends in their moment of grief, Mr. Holness also wished those injured a speedy recovery.