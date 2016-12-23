Mello FM News
- RESIDENTS FROM LOW INCOME COMMUNITIES TRAINED IN TRANSFORMING RECYCLED MATERIAL INTO ART
- NEW MAYOR OF KINGSTON RESIGNS AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE JAMAICA LABOUR PARTY
- UNIDENTIFIED BODIES FOUND IN SPANISH TOWN AND ST. MARY
- PRIME MINISTER SENDS HIS CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY OF THE JDF SOLDIER WHO DIED IN AN ACCIDENT EARLIER THIS WEEK
- MAN WHO OPENED FIRE IN THE HUNTS BAY POLICE STATION IDENTIFIED
- INFIRMARIES TO BENEFIT FROM MULTIPLE UPGRADES IN 2017
- MINISTER OF CULTURE CONTINUES FIGHT FOR REPARATION
- FEMALE TAXI DRIVER TO FACE QUESTIONING AFTER BEING CAUGHT TRYING TO SMUGGLE COCAINE ABROAD
- 50 YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING A COCAINE FIND IN MAY PEN, CLARENDON
- POLICE APPEAL FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONCERNING A QUADRUPLE MURDER IN ST. JAMES
- TOURISM SECTOR WELCOMES DIRECT TRAVEL CONNECTIONS FROM EUROPEAN COUNTRIES
- UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL OF THE WEST INDIES EXTENDS SURGERY HOURS
- SYSTEMS IN PLACE TO ENSURE ADEQUATE GARBAGE COLLECTION FOR THE SEASON
- BRITISH WOMAN ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO SMUGGLE MARJUANA AND COCAINE IN CALLALOO TINS
- COMMISSIONER OF POLICE TO RETIRE NEXT MONTH; FEMALE DEPUTY COMMISIONER APPOINTED TO POST
- NSWMA TO ENTER PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP FOR THE COLLECTION OF GARBAGE
- GOVERNMENT WANTS TO ESTABLISH A MEMORIAL FOR VICTIMS OF THE 1860 CHOLERA OUTBREAK
- JUTC SUB FRANCHIZZES GIVEN PERMISSION TO UTILIZE BUS TERMINAL ON KING STREET
- OVER 40 POUNDS OF GANJA SEIZED AT THE KINGSTON WHARVES
- HEIGHTENED SECURITY IN ST. CATHERINE AFTER POLICE UNCOVER GANG PLOT FOR THE CHRISTMAS SEASON
Featured Sport News
- Jamaican bobsledders without equipment in Russia
- NETBALL aficionado Molly Rhone was obviously surprised
- Unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi
- US seals Semifinal place in the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship
- Guatemala and Jamaica launched the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Championship yesterday
- Second leg of the KSAFA/Yellow Pages Jackie Bell knock-out quarter-final
- CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship
- Opening day of the Under-19 World Cup
- Final ODI between the West Indies and New Zealand
- West Indies will strive to take the lead in the 5 match ODI series
Featured Entertainment News
-
December 23, 2016
Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.Read More
-
December 23, 2016
Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.Read More
-
December 23, 2016
As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.Read More
PRIME MINISTER SENDS HIS CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY OF THE JDF SOLDIER WHO DIED IN AN ACCIDENT EARLIER THIS WEEK
- 12-29-2016
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
Prime Minister Andrew Holness has conveyed his deep sympathies to the family of the Jamaica Defence Force soldier who died in a motor vehicle incident while on duty. The soldier, Private Stephen Hewitt of Moneague St. Ann was on operational duty in Hanover when the patrol vehicle in which he was travelling was involved in a tragic accident. Private Hewitt died while three other soldiers sustained serious injuries.
Prime Minister Holness telephoned the relatives of Private Hewitt to extend condolences. The Prime Minister said the country stands with the JDF and Private Hewitt’s family and friends in their moment of grief, Mr. Holness also wished those injured a speedy recovery.
Comments (0)
Email to Friend
Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend: