RESIDENTS FROM LOW INCOME COMMUNITIES TRAINED IN TRANSFORMING RECYCLED MATERIAL INTO ART

Residents of some low-income communities in the Corporate Area are benefiting from a recycling business which employs more than 20 persons while transforming waste material into sculptures and other products. The company, 360 Recycle Manufacturing, which is located on Rousseau Road in Kingston, provides jobs for residents of Arnett Gardens, Maxfield Avenue, Lyndhurst Road and Spanish Town Road.

Mr. Cole, the owner of the company and a former inner-city teacher, who hails from Olympic Way in St. Andrew West Central, believes in the holistic transformation of those communities and has decided to train and employ persons residing in them. The company uses ground glass, metal, styrofoam lunch boxes, and pieces of paper and cardboard mixed with cement to create the sculptures for property decorations. He also creates other structures, including pots for plants, benches and tables, and playground equipment, such as tunnels and rock-climbing mountains.

The raw materials are also used to create building blocks, which he hopes will be used in the construction of houses. Samples of the blocks have been submitted to the Bureau of Standards Jamaica for testing, he notes. Mr. Cole wants to use theses building blocks to create affordable housing for residents living in low-income communities across the island.

Data recorded in the United States show that the recycling industry continues to be an enormous economic driver. It is reported that in 2014, the recycling industry employed 1.1 million people and generated more than US$236 billion in gross annual revenue. In other parts of the world, entrepreneurs are utilizing recycled material to generate income. In Kenya, Africa, one entrepreneur uses plastic waste collected from dump sites to manufacture fence posts.