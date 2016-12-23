Mello FM News
UNIDENTIFIED BODIES FOUND IN SPANISH TOWN AND ST. MARY
- 12-29-2016
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
Detectives assigned to the Major Investigation Division are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the body of a male found on the Spanish Town Bypass, in the vicinity of a tyre shop in Dela Vega City, Spanish Town. It is of dark complexion, slim build and 5 feet 6 inches) long. It was clad in a grey and white stripe shirt, white short pants, black shoes and appeared to be in its late thirties. Reports are that about 2:05 a.m. on Monday, residents reportedly heard explosions. On the arrival of the Police, it was seen lying on its back in a pool of blood with gunshot wounds to the face. The scene was processed and the body removed to the morgue.
Meanwhile, the Police are asking anyone with information who can assist them in identifying the body to contact the Major Investigation Division at 758-5048, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.
Detectives assigned to the St. Mary Police Division are alos seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a decomposing body that was found afloat in the Cave River in Islington St. Mary on Monday. The body was clad in a grey sweater, red merino, black pants and one black shoe. It appeared to be in its late forties. Reports from the Islington Police are that about 8:30 a.m., passersby stumbled upon the body in the water and alerted them. On their arrival, it was seen afloat. It was fished from the water, the scene processed and the body removed to the morgue for post mortem.
Meanwhile, the Police are asking anyone with information who can assist them in identifying the body to contact the Islington Police 994-4444, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.
