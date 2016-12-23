Mello FM News

  • December 23, 2016

    Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.

  • December 23, 2016

    Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.

  • December 23, 2016

    As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.

60 YEAR OLD PASTOR CHARGED AFTER BEING CAUGHT IN A COMPROMISING POSITION WITH A 15 YEAR OLD GIRL

 

A 60 year old Manchester-based pastor remains in police custody after being charged with carnal abuse and rape. 

He is Rupert Clarke, a minister of the Nazareth Moravian Church in Maidstone.  It is reported that shortly before 9:00 p.m. last night the police were on patrol in the community of Austin in St. Elizabeth, when they saw a parked car which aroused their suspicion.  The police proceeded to check the vehicle and reportedly observed the pastor and a 15-year-old girl in a compromising position.  They were immediately taken to the Black River police station where the pastor was charged.

The teenager has since been taken to hospital.  The child's mother and sister have been taken in for questioning.


