60 YEAR OLD PASTOR CHARGED AFTER BEING CAUGHT IN A COMPROMISING POSITION WITH A 15 YEAR OLD GIRL

A 60 year old Manchester-based pastor remains in police custody after being charged with carnal abuse and rape.

He is Rupert Clarke, a minister of the Nazareth Moravian Church in Maidstone. It is reported that shortly before 9:00 p.m. last night the police were on patrol in the community of Austin in St. Elizabeth, when they saw a parked car which aroused their suspicion. The police proceeded to check the vehicle and reportedly observed the pastor and a 15-year-old girl in a compromising position. They were immediately taken to the Black River police station where the pastor was charged.

The teenager has since been taken to hospital. The child's mother and sister have been taken in for questioning.