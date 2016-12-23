BPO SECTOR PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR LEGAL SECTOR

President of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Diane Edwards, says the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector is providing opportunities for financial and legal professionals. Speaking in a recent interview, Ms. Edwards noted that overseas companies are outsourcing work to Jamaicans in areas such as credit collections and back-office finance operations. She said there is also increased demand for legal process outsourcing (LPO), which refers to law firms utilising outside support services for legal research and other routine work in the profession.

She is urging local lawyers and legal officers to consider these prospects. Meanwhile, Ms. Edwards advised Jamaicans to take advantage of entrepreneurial opportunities in the services and tourism industries by setting up businesses that provide for the needs of visitors as well as locals.