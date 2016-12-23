Mello FM News

Featured Sport News

Featured Entertainment News

  • December 23, 2016

    ninja_man_2_3.jpg

     

    Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.

         Read More
  • December 23, 2016

    Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.

         Read More
  • December 23, 2016

    blac chyna.jpg

    As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.

         Read More

BPO SECTOR PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR LEGAL SECTOR

 

DEdwards.jpg

President of Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO), Diane Edwards, says the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector is providing opportunities for financial and legal professionals.  Speaking in a recent interview, Ms. Edwards noted that overseas companies are outsourcing work to Jamaicans in areas such as credit collections and back-office finance operations.  She said there is also increased demand for legal process outsourcing (LPO), which refers to law firms utilising outside support services for legal research and other routine work in the profession.

She is urging local lawyers and legal officers to consider these prospects.  Meanwhile, Ms. Edwards advised Jamaicans to take advantage of entrepreneurial opportunities in the services and tourism industries by setting up businesses that provide for the needs of visitors as well as locals.


Comments (0)

Post a Comment
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
(not publicly displayed)
Reply Notification:
Approval Notification:
Website:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image:
* Message:
Click here for a list of HTML tags permitted in comments

Email to Friend

Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend:

Email to Friend
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
* Friend's Name:
* Friend's Email:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image
* Message:

View All News

Mello FM News