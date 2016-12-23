CONSTABULARY FORCE PLEASED WITH TRAFFIC CONTOL OVER THE CHRISTMAS SEASON

The Highway and Traffic Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting a successful Christmas season following its operations carried out between December 22 and 27. Head of the division Senior Superintendent Calvin Allen, says that more than 50 persons were arrested and 6,000 vehicles searched during 1,500 spot checks in the Corporate Area.

He said more than 22,000 persons were searched and a number of offensive weapons taken from vehicles. Some 58 vehicles were also seized, most of which were operating a public passenger vehicles without the required licence. Additionally, almost 7,000 tickets were issued. He said the operations also resulted in a reduction in traffic congestion usually associated with the period.

The police say they will maintain a strong presence as they continue operations along major roads into 2017.