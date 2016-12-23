Mello FM News

    Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.

    Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.

    As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.

CONSTABULARY FORCE PLEASED WITH TRAFFIC CONTOL OVER THE CHRISTMAS SEASON

 

The Highway and Traffic Division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is reporting a successful Christmas season following its operations carried out between December 22 and 27.  Head of the division Senior Superintendent Calvin Allen, says that more than 50 persons were arrested and 6,000 vehicles searched during 1,500 spot checks in the Corporate Area.

He said more than 22,000 persons were searched and a number of offensive weapons taken from vehicles. Some 58 vehicles were also seized, most of which were operating a public passenger vehicles without the required licence. Additionally, almost 7,000 tickets were issued.  He said the operations also resulted in a reduction in traffic congestion usually associated with the period.

The police say they will maintain a strong presence as they continue operations along major roads into 2017. 


