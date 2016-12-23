EXPANSION OF MARCUS GARVEY DRIVE ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION BY APRIL

The upgrading and expansion of Marcus Garvey Drive in St. Andrew is on schedule for completion by April 2017. The works, which fall under the Major Infrastructure Development Programme (MIDP), involve widening a section of the roadway from four to six lanes and the installation of sidewalks; upgrading the drainage infrastructure; improving lighting, among other things. Providing an update on the project, Manager, Communication and Customer Services, National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, said the stabilised concrete base is nearing completion.

He informed further that the contractor has started to lay the asphaltic concrete surface, and the median barriers are being installed. He noted that while motorists have been inconvenienced throughout the life of the project, the improvements will ease traffic congestion and make commute easier.

More than 100 persons are employed to the project, which got under way in March.