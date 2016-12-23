Mello FM News

  • December 23, 2016

    Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.

  • December 23, 2016

    Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.

  • December 23, 2016

    As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.

EXPANSION OF MARCUS GARVEY DRIVE ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION BY APRIL

 

The upgrading and expansion of Marcus Garvey Drive in St. Andrew is on schedule for completion by April 2017.  The works, which fall under the Major Infrastructure Development Programme (MIDP), involve widening a section of the roadway from four to six lanes and the installation of sidewalks; upgrading the drainage infrastructure; improving lighting, among other things.  Providing an update on the project, Manager, Communication and Customer Services, National Works Agency (NWA), Stephen Shaw, said the stabilised concrete base is nearing completion.

He informed further that the contractor has started to lay the asphaltic concrete surface, and the median barriers are being installed.  He noted that while motorists have been inconvenienced throughout the life of the project, the improvements will ease traffic congestion and make commute easier.

More than 100 persons are employed to the project, which got under way in March.


Mello FM News