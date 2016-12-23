POLICE PRANK CALLERS TO SOON BE CAUGHT WITH CALL TRACING TECHNOLOGY

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, says technology will be utilized to track and then punish persons who continue to make prank calls to the 119 police emergency number. Delivering remarks at a graduation ceremony held recently at the National Police College in St. Catherine, the Minister said he was awaiting delivery of the equipment and software. It was previously announced last month that a significant number of prank phone calls were reducing the effectiveness of the Constabulary force.

Mr. Montague informed that out of the 32,000 calls made daily to the emergency number, 22,000 of those are made by persons intent on creating mischief. These prank calls, he noted, clog the system, delaying attention to persons with emergencies.

He is appealing to the pranksters to desist from “playing with the emergency services”.