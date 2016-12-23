BOYFRIEND OF SLAIN ST. THOMAS TEEN CHARGED WITH MURDER

The man accused of the murder of St. Thomas teen Tashoy Barrett, is now in police custudy and has been recently charged. The accused, 29 year old Odaine Keyes, was charged with murder yesterday after he surrendered to the police in the company of a relative on Sunday. Barrett, a 19 year old HEART Trust/NTA student, was found in a pool of blood with her throat slashed at Keyes’ house in Grayston, St Thomas, last Monday

Keyes fled the area and was in hiding for almost a week. Head of Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, yesterday confirmed that Keyes was charged with murder.

His court date is yet to be announced.