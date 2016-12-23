Mello FM News

Featured Sport News

Featured Entertainment News

  • December 23, 2016

    ninja_man_2_3.jpg

     

    Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.

         Read More
  • December 23, 2016

    Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.

         Read More
  • December 23, 2016

    blac chyna.jpg

    As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.

         Read More

BOYFRIEND OF SLAIN ST. THOMAS TEEN CHARGED WITH MURDER

 

1434675671uffed-jail5.jpg

The man accused of the murder of St. Thomas teen Tashoy Barrett, is now in police custudy and has been recently charged.  The accused, 29 year old Odaine Keyes, was charged with murder yesterday after he surrendered to the police in the company of a relative on Sunday.  Barrett, a 19 year old HEART Trust/NTA student, was found in a pool of blood with her throat slashed at Keyes’ house in Grayston, St Thomas, last Monday

Keyes fled the area and was in hiding for almost a week.  Head of Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, yesterday confirmed that Keyes was charged with murder.

His court date is yet to be announced.


Comments (0)

Post a Comment
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
(not publicly displayed)
Reply Notification:
Approval Notification:
Website:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image:
* Message:
Click here for a list of HTML tags permitted in comments

Email to Friend

Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend:

Email to Friend
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
* Friend's Name:
* Friend's Email:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image
* Message:

View All News

Mello FM News