  • December 23, 2016

    ninja_man_2_3.jpg

     

    Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.

  • December 23, 2016

    Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.

  • December 23, 2016

    blac chyna.jpg

    As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.

MEDIATION TECHNIQUES TO BE MORE FREQUENTLY USED IN PARISH COURTS

 

loop_crime_1.jpg

The Ministry of Justice is moving to increase the use of mediation in disposing of cases before the Parish Courts.  This was disclosed by Director of the Justice Reform Implementation Unit, Althea McBean.  Ms. McBean said studies indicate that as much as 40 per cent of cases are disposed of through mediation in the Supreme Court, and as a result steps are being taken to ramp up its use at the Parish Court level.

Mediation is a form of alternative dispute resolution that helps people to settle differences outside of the court system.  Instead of asking a judge to make a decision in court, the persons meet with a trained mediator who assists them to make their own decision on how to resolve the dispute.


