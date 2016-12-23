Mello FM News
- YOUTH SMOKING MADE A TOPIC OF DISCUSSION BY THE JAMAICA CANCER SOCIETY
- MEDIATION TECHNIQUES TO BE MORE FREQUENTLY USED IN PARISH COURTS
- ONE OF THREE MEN INVOLVED IN A ST. ELIZABETH GAS STATION ROBBERY BEING QUESTIONED BY POLICE
- BOYFRIEND OF SLAIN ST. THOMAS TEEN CHARGED WITH MURDER
- TEENAGE SUSPECT IN THE DEATH OF A POLICE OFFICER TO APPEAR IN COURT TODAY
- BPO SECTOR PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR LEGAL SECTOR
- EXPANSION OF MARCUS GARVEY DRIVE ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION BY APRIL
- 60 YEAR OLD PASTOR CHARGED AFTER BEING CAUGHT IN A COMPROMISING POSITION WITH A 15 YEAR OLD GIRL
- CONSTABULARY FORCE PLEASED WITH TRAFFIC CONTOL OVER THE CHRISTMAS SEASON
- POLICE PRANK CALLERS TO SOON BE CAUGHT WITH CALL TRACING TECHNOLOGY
- RESIDENTS FROM LOW INCOME COMMUNITIES TRAINED IN TRANSFORMING RECYCLED MATERIAL INTO ART
- NEW MAYOR OF KINGSTON RESIGNS AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE JAMAICA LABOUR PARTY
- UNIDENTIFIED BODIES FOUND IN SPANISH TOWN AND ST. MARY
- PRIME MINISTER SENDS HIS CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY OF THE JDF SOLDIER WHO DIED IN AN ACCIDENT EARLIER THIS WEEK
- MAN WHO OPENED FIRE IN THE HUNTS BAY POLICE STATION IDENTIFIED
- INFIRMARIES TO BENEFIT FROM MULTIPLE UPGRADES IN 2017
- MINISTER OF CULTURE CONTINUES FIGHT FOR REPARATION
- FEMALE TAXI DRIVER TO FACE QUESTIONING AFTER BEING CAUGHT TRYING TO SMUGGLE COCAINE ABROAD
- 50 YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING A COCAINE FIND IN MAY PEN, CLARENDON
- POLICE APPEAL FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONCERNING A QUADRUPLE MURDER IN ST. JAMES
December 23, 2016
December 23, 2016
Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.
December 23, 2016
December 23, 2016
Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.
December 23, 2016
December 23, 2016
As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian's relationship drama wasn't complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.
MEDIATION TECHNIQUES TO BE MORE FREQUENTLY USED IN PARISH COURTS
- 1-3-2017
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
The Ministry of Justice is moving to increase the use of mediation in disposing of cases before the Parish Courts. This was disclosed by Director of the Justice Reform Implementation Unit, Althea McBean. Ms. McBean said studies indicate that as much as 40 per cent of cases are disposed of through mediation in the Supreme Court, and as a result steps are being taken to ramp up its use at the Parish Court level.
Mediation is a form of alternative dispute resolution that helps people to settle differences outside of the court system. Instead of asking a judge to make a decision in court, the persons meet with a trained mediator who assists them to make their own decision on how to resolve the dispute.
