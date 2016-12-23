ONE OF THREE MEN INVOLVED IN A ST. ELIZABETH GAS STATION ROBBERY BEING QUESTIONED BY POLICE

One of three men suspected of being involved in a robbery at a petrol station in St. Elizabeth is in police custody. According to reports, sometime after 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, three gunmen went to the Petcom petrol station at Whitehall where they robbed the operators of an undetermined sum of money. Two of the men managed to escape in a Honda CR-V motor vehicle, while the third was chased and held by the police.

He is slated to be questioned later this week in the presence of his attorney. In the meanwhile his identity is being withheld.