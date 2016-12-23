Mello FM News
- YOUTH SMOKING MADE A TOPIC OF DISCUSSION BY THE JAMAICA CANCER SOCIETY
- MEDIATION TECHNIQUES TO BE MORE FREQUENTLY USED IN PARISH COURTS
- ONE OF THREE MEN INVOLVED IN A ST. ELIZABETH GAS STATION ROBBERY BEING QUESTIONED BY POLICE
- BOYFRIEND OF SLAIN ST. THOMAS TEEN CHARGED WITH MURDER
- TEENAGE SUSPECT IN THE DEATH OF A POLICE OFFICER TO APPEAR IN COURT TODAY
- BPO SECTOR PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR LEGAL SECTOR
- EXPANSION OF MARCUS GARVEY DRIVE ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION BY APRIL
- 60 YEAR OLD PASTOR CHARGED AFTER BEING CAUGHT IN A COMPROMISING POSITION WITH A 15 YEAR OLD GIRL
- CONSTABULARY FORCE PLEASED WITH TRAFFIC CONTOL OVER THE CHRISTMAS SEASON
- POLICE PRANK CALLERS TO SOON BE CAUGHT WITH CALL TRACING TECHNOLOGY
- RESIDENTS FROM LOW INCOME COMMUNITIES TRAINED IN TRANSFORMING RECYCLED MATERIAL INTO ART
- NEW MAYOR OF KINGSTON RESIGNS AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE JAMAICA LABOUR PARTY
- UNIDENTIFIED BODIES FOUND IN SPANISH TOWN AND ST. MARY
- PRIME MINISTER SENDS HIS CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY OF THE JDF SOLDIER WHO DIED IN AN ACCIDENT EARLIER THIS WEEK
- MAN WHO OPENED FIRE IN THE HUNTS BAY POLICE STATION IDENTIFIED
- INFIRMARIES TO BENEFIT FROM MULTIPLE UPGRADES IN 2017
- MINISTER OF CULTURE CONTINUES FIGHT FOR REPARATION
- FEMALE TAXI DRIVER TO FACE QUESTIONING AFTER BEING CAUGHT TRYING TO SMUGGLE COCAINE ABROAD
- 50 YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING A COCAINE FIND IN MAY PEN, CLARENDON
- POLICE APPEAL FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONCERNING A QUADRUPLE MURDER IN ST. JAMES
Featured Sport News
- Jamaican bobsledders without equipment in Russia
- NETBALL aficionado Molly Rhone was obviously surprised
- Unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi
- US seals Semifinal place in the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship
- Guatemala and Jamaica launched the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Championship yesterday
- Second leg of the KSAFA/Yellow Pages Jackie Bell knock-out quarter-final
- CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship
- Opening day of the Under-19 World Cup
- Final ODI between the West Indies and New Zealand
- West Indies will strive to take the lead in the 5 match ODI series
Featured Entertainment News
-
December 23, 2016
Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.Read More
-
December 23, 2016
Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.Read More
-
December 23, 2016
As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.Read More
- 1-3-2017
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
One of three men suspected of being involved in a robbery at a petrol station in St. Elizabeth is in police custody. According to reports, sometime after 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, three gunmen went to the Petcom petrol station at Whitehall where they robbed the operators of an undetermined sum of money. Two of the men managed to escape in a Honda CR-V motor vehicle, while the third was chased and held by the police.
He is slated to be questioned later this week in the presence of his attorney. In the meanwhile his identity is being withheld.
