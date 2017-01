TEENAGE SUSPECT IN THE DEATH OF A POLICE OFFICER TO APPEAR IN COURT TODAY

The 15-year-old boy implicated in the murder of police corporal Kamoi Miller on December 4, on Maxfield Avenue in Kingston, is to reappear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court today. 31 year old Corporal Miller, who was assigned to the Kingston Eastern Police Division, was found in his private motor vehicle with gunshot wounds to the head on lower Maxfield Avenue.

The minor is charged along with Orlando Williams, otherwise called “Lay Lay”, a 21-year-old labourer of Bentley Lane, Kingston 13, and 20 year old Stephanie Walker, otherwise called “Kitty Mop”, of Burke Road, Kingston 13. It was reported by the police that the now deceased policeman went to visit someone in the area when he was ambushed.