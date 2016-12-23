Mello FM News

Featured Sport News

Featured Entertainment News

  • December 23, 2016

    ninja_man_2_3.jpg

     

    Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.

         Read More
  • December 23, 2016

    Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.

         Read More
  • December 23, 2016

    blac chyna.jpg

    As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.

         Read More

YOUTH SMOKING MADE A TOPIC OF DISCUSSION BY THE JAMAICA CANCER SOCIETY

 

Smoking-Indonesia-1024x682.jpg

The Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) is encouraging Jamaicans, particularly parents, guardians, teachers and counselors to utilize programmes that have been implemented to assist with the prevention of youth smoking.  In a recent interview Executive Director of the JCS Yulit Gordon, highlighted two programmes that the organization has embarked on to deter young people from smoking.   The Fresh Start Smoking Cessation Programme is one that is offered by the JCS in association with the American Cancer Society to help smokers quit.  The forum, which is held in February each year, seeks to educate the youth about the harmful effects of tobacco smoking which kills more than five million people each year.                  

A wide variety of presentations are made to the students and teachers who attend to increase their knowledge of the effects of tobacco smoking.  Presenters have used material from the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) Biology syllabus, in an effort to allow students to make the connection with what they have been taught in school, as well as to clarify any myths associated with tobacco-related illnesses.  Meanwhile, Mrs. Gordon outlined the dangers of smoking by young people, explaining that the short-term health consequences of smoking include respiratory and non-respiratory effects, addiction to nicotine, and the associated risk of other substance abuse.

The JCS is encouraging persons to get informed about the dangers of smoking and its effect on the health and wellbeing of their children and students.  Statistics provided by the Jamaica Cancer Society show that approximately 80,000 young people across the world become addicted to tobacco each day.

According to the Executive Director, public education is imperative, as an alarming 600,000 second-hand smokers die each year, inclusive of 165,000 children.


Comments (0)

Post a Comment
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
(not publicly displayed)
Reply Notification:
Approval Notification:
Website:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image:
* Message:
Click here for a list of HTML tags permitted in comments

Email to Friend

Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend:

Email to Friend
* Your Name:
* Your Email:
* Friend's Name:
* Friend's Email:
* Security Image:
Security Image Generate new
Copy the numbers and letters from the security image
* Message:

View All News

Mello FM News