YOUTH SMOKING MADE A TOPIC OF DISCUSSION BY THE JAMAICA CANCER SOCIETY

The Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) is encouraging Jamaicans, particularly parents, guardians, teachers and counselors to utilize programmes that have been implemented to assist with the prevention of youth smoking. In a recent interview Executive Director of the JCS Yulit Gordon, highlighted two programmes that the organization has embarked on to deter young people from smoking. The Fresh Start Smoking Cessation Programme is one that is offered by the JCS in association with the American Cancer Society to help smokers quit. The forum, which is held in February each year, seeks to educate the youth about the harmful effects of tobacco smoking which kills more than five million people each year.

A wide variety of presentations are made to the students and teachers who attend to increase their knowledge of the effects of tobacco smoking. Presenters have used material from the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) Biology syllabus, in an effort to allow students to make the connection with what they have been taught in school, as well as to clarify any myths associated with tobacco-related illnesses. Meanwhile, Mrs. Gordon outlined the dangers of smoking by young people, explaining that the short-term health consequences of smoking include respiratory and non-respiratory effects, addiction to nicotine, and the associated risk of other substance abuse.

The JCS is encouraging persons to get informed about the dangers of smoking and its effect on the health and wellbeing of their children and students. Statistics provided by the Jamaica Cancer Society show that approximately 80,000 young people across the world become addicted to tobacco each day.

According to the Executive Director, public education is imperative, as an alarming 600,000 second-hand smokers die each year, inclusive of 165,000 children.