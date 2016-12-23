Mello FM News
- YOUTH SMOKING MADE A TOPIC OF DISCUSSION BY THE JAMAICA CANCER SOCIETY
- MEDIATION TECHNIQUES TO BE MORE FREQUENTLY USED IN PARISH COURTS
- ONE OF THREE MEN INVOLVED IN A ST. ELIZABETH GAS STATION ROBBERY BEING QUESTIONED BY POLICE
- BOYFRIEND OF SLAIN ST. THOMAS TEEN CHARGED WITH MURDER
- TEENAGE SUSPECT IN THE DEATH OF A POLICE OFFICER TO APPEAR IN COURT TODAY
- BPO SECTOR PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR LEGAL SECTOR
- EXPANSION OF MARCUS GARVEY DRIVE ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION BY APRIL
- 60 YEAR OLD PASTOR CHARGED AFTER BEING CAUGHT IN A COMPROMISING POSITION WITH A 15 YEAR OLD GIRL
- CONSTABULARY FORCE PLEASED WITH TRAFFIC CONTOL OVER THE CHRISTMAS SEASON
- POLICE PRANK CALLERS TO SOON BE CAUGHT WITH CALL TRACING TECHNOLOGY
- RESIDENTS FROM LOW INCOME COMMUNITIES TRAINED IN TRANSFORMING RECYCLED MATERIAL INTO ART
- NEW MAYOR OF KINGSTON RESIGNS AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE JAMAICA LABOUR PARTY
- UNIDENTIFIED BODIES FOUND IN SPANISH TOWN AND ST. MARY
- PRIME MINISTER SENDS HIS CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY OF THE JDF SOLDIER WHO DIED IN AN ACCIDENT EARLIER THIS WEEK
- MAN WHO OPENED FIRE IN THE HUNTS BAY POLICE STATION IDENTIFIED
- INFIRMARIES TO BENEFIT FROM MULTIPLE UPGRADES IN 2017
- MINISTER OF CULTURE CONTINUES FIGHT FOR REPARATION
- FEMALE TAXI DRIVER TO FACE QUESTIONING AFTER BEING CAUGHT TRYING TO SMUGGLE COCAINE ABROAD
- 50 YEAR OLD MAN ARRESTED FOLLOWING A COCAINE FIND IN MAY PEN, CLARENDON
- POLICE APPEAL FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CONCERNING A QUADRUPLE MURDER IN ST. JAMES
December 23, 2016
December 23, 2016
Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.
December 23, 2016
December 23, 2016
Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.
December 23, 2016
December 23, 2016
As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian's relationship drama wasn't complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.
YOUTH SMOKING MADE A TOPIC OF DISCUSSION BY THE JAMAICA CANCER SOCIETY
- 1-3-2017
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
The Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) is encouraging Jamaicans, particularly parents, guardians, teachers and counselors to utilize programmes that have been implemented to assist with the prevention of youth smoking. In a recent interview Executive Director of the JCS Yulit Gordon, highlighted two programmes that the organization has embarked on to deter young people from smoking. The Fresh Start Smoking Cessation Programme is one that is offered by the JCS in association with the American Cancer Society to help smokers quit. The forum, which is held in February each year, seeks to educate the youth about the harmful effects of tobacco smoking which kills more than five million people each year.
A wide variety of presentations are made to the students and teachers who attend to increase their knowledge of the effects of tobacco smoking. Presenters have used material from the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) Biology syllabus, in an effort to allow students to make the connection with what they have been taught in school, as well as to clarify any myths associated with tobacco-related illnesses. Meanwhile, Mrs. Gordon outlined the dangers of smoking by young people, explaining that the short-term health consequences of smoking include respiratory and non-respiratory effects, addiction to nicotine, and the associated risk of other substance abuse.
The JCS is encouraging persons to get informed about the dangers of smoking and its effect on the health and wellbeing of their children and students. Statistics provided by the Jamaica Cancer Society show that approximately 80,000 young people across the world become addicted to tobacco each day.
According to the Executive Director, public education is imperative, as an alarming 600,000 second-hand smokers die each year, inclusive of 165,000 children.
