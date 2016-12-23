64 YEAR OLD PASTOR TO FACE COURT TODAY FOR RAPE CHARGES

The St. Elizabeth police have formally charged 64-year old Pastor Rupert Clarke with having sex with a minor. The charge was laid yesterday against the pastor of Manchester-based Nazareth Moravian Church. This was confirmed by Superintendent Enid Ross Stewart, head of the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).

Superintendent Ross Stewart said Pastor Clarke is being investigated for other sexual offences of a similar nature as well. Pastor Clarke was arrested last Wednesday after he was reportedly caught having sex with a minor in a community near Santa Cruz.

He is scheduled to appear in court today.