  • December 23, 2016

    ninja_man_2_3.jpg

     

    Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.

  • December 23, 2016

    Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.

  • December 23, 2016

    blac chyna.jpg

    As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.

BUJU BANTON TO BE RELEASED ONE YEAR EARLIER FROM PRISON

 

Buju-Banton-photo.png

Incarcerated reggae singer Mark Myrie, most popularly known as Buju Banton will be leaving his prison cell earlier than expected.  According to United States prison records, the singer may have a year removed from his 10-year mandatory sentence to be released as early as next year.  The Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website is reporting that the artiste’s new release date is December 8, 2018.  Myrie, is currently being held at McRae Correctional Facility in Georgia. He was arrested in 2009 on cocaine charges, given a mandatory 10-year sentence in 2011, and previously scheduled to be released in 2019.

 In 2015 the United States Justice Department announced it would be releasing about 6,600 inmates early from prison in an effort to reduce overcrowding and provide relief to drug offenders who received harsh sentences.  In that same year the entertainer said he would be halting any further appeals, while the US Attorney’S Office announced it would be dismissing firearms charge against the singer.


