BUJU BANTON TO BE RELEASED ONE YEAR EARLIER FROM PRISON
- 1-4-2017
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
Incarcerated reggae singer Mark Myrie, most popularly known as Buju Banton will be leaving his prison cell earlier than expected. According to United States prison records, the singer may have a year removed from his 10-year mandatory sentence to be released as early as next year. The Federal Bureau of Prisons’ website is reporting that the artiste’s new release date is December 8, 2018. Myrie, is currently being held at McRae Correctional Facility in Georgia. He was arrested in 2009 on cocaine charges, given a mandatory 10-year sentence in 2011, and previously scheduled to be released in 2019.
In 2015 the United States Justice Department announced it would be releasing about 6,600 inmates early from prison in an effort to reduce overcrowding and provide relief to drug offenders who received harsh sentences. In that same year the entertainer said he would be halting any further appeals, while the US Attorney’S Office announced it would be dismissing firearms charge against the singer.
