  • December 23, 2016

    Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.

  • December 23, 2016

    Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.

  • December 23, 2016

    As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.

MINISTER SAMUDA SENDS OUT WARNING FOR PERSONS INVOLVED IN BURNING SUGAR CANE FIELDS

 

The police are being urged to take a firm stand against persons who illicitly burn sugar cane, which has resulted in significant loss of income for farmers.  Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Karl Samuda, said cane farmers must be protected against the practice, which can sometimes eliminate the means of survival for entire families and communities.

The Minister was speaking at a media briefing held at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston recently.  He explained that sugar cane needs to be harvested and milled immediately after being burnt, to be useful for sugar production.

Still, the Minister said he is hopeful that Jamaica will see significant improvement in sugar-cane production this year. He said due to increased rainfall and overall good weather conditions over the past year, the industry is in a “much better place”.


