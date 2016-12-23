Mello FM News
- BUJU BANTON TO BE RELEASED ONE YEAR EARLIER FROM PRISON
- NEXT POLICE COMMISSIONER REQUIRED TO DEVELOP OWN STRATEGY TO SOLVE CRIME FIGHTING
- 64 YEAR OLD PASTOR TO FACE COURT TODAY FOR RAPE CHARGES
- MINISTER SAMUDA SENDS OUT WARNING FOR PERSONS INVOLVED IN BURNING SUGAR CANE FIELDS
- YOUTH SMOKING MADE A TOPIC OF DISCUSSION BY THE JAMAICA CANCER SOCIETY
- MEDIATION TECHNIQUES TO BE MORE FREQUENTLY USED IN PARISH COURTS
- ONE OF THREE MEN INVOLVED IN A ST. ELIZABETH GAS STATION ROBBERY BEING QUESTIONED BY POLICE
- BOYFRIEND OF SLAIN ST. THOMAS TEEN CHARGED WITH MURDER
- TEENAGE SUSPECT IN THE DEATH OF A POLICE OFFICER TO APPEAR IN COURT TODAY
- BPO SECTOR PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR LEGAL SECTOR
- EXPANSION OF MARCUS GARVEY DRIVE ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION BY APRIL
- 60 YEAR OLD PASTOR CHARGED AFTER BEING CAUGHT IN A COMPROMISING POSITION WITH A 15 YEAR OLD GIRL
- CONSTABULARY FORCE PLEASED WITH TRAFFIC CONTOL OVER THE CHRISTMAS SEASON
- POLICE PRANK CALLERS TO SOON BE CAUGHT WITH CALL TRACING TECHNOLOGY
- RESIDENTS FROM LOW INCOME COMMUNITIES TRAINED IN TRANSFORMING RECYCLED MATERIAL INTO ART
- NEW MAYOR OF KINGSTON RESIGNS AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE JAMAICA LABOUR PARTY
- UNIDENTIFIED BODIES FOUND IN SPANISH TOWN AND ST. MARY
- PRIME MINISTER SENDS HIS CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY OF THE JDF SOLDIER WHO DIED IN AN ACCIDENT EARLIER THIS WEEK
- MAN WHO OPENED FIRE IN THE HUNTS BAY POLICE STATION IDENTIFIED
- INFIRMARIES TO BENEFIT FROM MULTIPLE UPGRADES IN 2017
Featured Sport News
- Jamaican bobsledders without equipment in Russia
- NETBALL aficionado Molly Rhone was obviously surprised
- Unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi
- US seals Semifinal place in the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship
- Guatemala and Jamaica launched the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Championship yesterday
- Second leg of the KSAFA/Yellow Pages Jackie Bell knock-out quarter-final
- CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship
- Opening day of the Under-19 World Cup
- Final ODI between the West Indies and New Zealand
- West Indies will strive to take the lead in the 5 match ODI series
Featured Entertainment News
-
December 23, 2016
Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.Read More
-
December 23, 2016
Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.Read More
-
December 23, 2016
As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.Read More
MINISTER SAMUDA SENDS OUT WARNING FOR PERSONS INVOLVED IN BURNING SUGAR CANE FIELDS
- 1-4-2017
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
The police are being urged to take a firm stand against persons who illicitly burn sugar cane, which has resulted in significant loss of income for farmers. Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, Karl Samuda, said cane farmers must be protected against the practice, which can sometimes eliminate the means of survival for entire families and communities.
The Minister was speaking at a media briefing held at the Ministry’s offices in Kingston recently. He explained that sugar cane needs to be harvested and milled immediately after being burnt, to be useful for sugar production.
Still, the Minister said he is hopeful that Jamaica will see significant improvement in sugar-cane production this year. He said due to increased rainfall and overall good weather conditions over the past year, the industry is in a “much better place”.
Comments (0)
Email to Friend
Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend: