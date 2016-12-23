NEXT POLICE COMMISSIONER REQUIRED TO DEVELOP OWN STRATEGY TO SOLVE CRIME FIGHTING

National Security Minister, Robert Montague, has announced a raft of measures to combat crime and violence and to improve the effectiveness of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for 2017. Mr. Montague informed that among the measures will be the splitting of the St. James Police Division to expand resources.

He further announced the arrival of two naval ships on January 21 from the Netherlands for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard, to patrol the seas in order to secure the nation’s borders. A surveillance plane will also arrive later this year, which will provide additional protection and security to Jamaica’s borders to prevent the trafficking of illegal guns and ammunition. Meanwhile, Mr. Montague noted that 40 rank-and-file members of the JCF will be travelling to Cuba for training with dogs that have been acquired.

The National Security Minister pointed out that 200 more vehicles will be added to the JCF fleet in order to enable every police station to respond appropriately to various occurrences. Regarding legislation, he noted that several changes were coming to the Bail, Firearm and Fingerprint Acts. Attention is also to be given to praedial larceny, and motorcyclists’ helmets will be required to bear a registration number.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant, said the members of the JCF must value themselves and the service they give. She encouraged them to partner with citizens to rid the country of crime and violence. In his New Year’s Message to the nation, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said the Government is prepared to use the full force of the law to address the crime problem, as it is the greatest threat to the country’s economic independence.