Mello FM News
- BUJU BANTON TO BE RELEASED ONE YEAR EARLIER FROM PRISON
- NEXT POLICE COMMISSIONER REQUIRED TO DEVELOP OWN STRATEGY TO SOLVE CRIME FIGHTING
- 64 YEAR OLD PASTOR TO FACE COURT TODAY FOR RAPE CHARGES
- MINISTER SAMUDA SENDS OUT WARNING FOR PERSONS INVOLVED IN BURNING SUGAR CANE FIELDS
- YOUTH SMOKING MADE A TOPIC OF DISCUSSION BY THE JAMAICA CANCER SOCIETY
- MEDIATION TECHNIQUES TO BE MORE FREQUENTLY USED IN PARISH COURTS
- ONE OF THREE MEN INVOLVED IN A ST. ELIZABETH GAS STATION ROBBERY BEING QUESTIONED BY POLICE
- BOYFRIEND OF SLAIN ST. THOMAS TEEN CHARGED WITH MURDER
- TEENAGE SUSPECT IN THE DEATH OF A POLICE OFFICER TO APPEAR IN COURT TODAY
- BPO SECTOR PROVIDES OPPORTUNITIES FOR LEGAL SECTOR
- EXPANSION OF MARCUS GARVEY DRIVE ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION BY APRIL
- 60 YEAR OLD PASTOR CHARGED AFTER BEING CAUGHT IN A COMPROMISING POSITION WITH A 15 YEAR OLD GIRL
- CONSTABULARY FORCE PLEASED WITH TRAFFIC CONTOL OVER THE CHRISTMAS SEASON
- POLICE PRANK CALLERS TO SOON BE CAUGHT WITH CALL TRACING TECHNOLOGY
- RESIDENTS FROM LOW INCOME COMMUNITIES TRAINED IN TRANSFORMING RECYCLED MATERIAL INTO ART
- NEW MAYOR OF KINGSTON RESIGNS AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE JAMAICA LABOUR PARTY
- UNIDENTIFIED BODIES FOUND IN SPANISH TOWN AND ST. MARY
- PRIME MINISTER SENDS HIS CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY OF THE JDF SOLDIER WHO DIED IN AN ACCIDENT EARLIER THIS WEEK
- MAN WHO OPENED FIRE IN THE HUNTS BAY POLICE STATION IDENTIFIED
- INFIRMARIES TO BENEFIT FROM MULTIPLE UPGRADES IN 2017
Featured Sport News
- Jamaican bobsledders without equipment in Russia
- NETBALL aficionado Molly Rhone was obviously surprised
- Unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi
- US seals Semifinal place in the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship
- Guatemala and Jamaica launched the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Championship yesterday
- Second leg of the KSAFA/Yellow Pages Jackie Bell knock-out quarter-final
- CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship
- Opening day of the Under-19 World Cup
- Final ODI between the West Indies and New Zealand
- West Indies will strive to take the lead in the 5 match ODI series
Featured Entertainment News
-
December 23, 2016
Supreme Promotions and House of Dancehall have joined forces to host a celebratory dance called a Tribute to Dancehall, slated for House of Dancehall Headquarters on Cargill Avenue in St Andrew, tomorrow, December 24.Read More
-
December 23, 2016
Tony Rebel, whose birthday Rebel Salute celebrates, was the final speaker and penultimate performer in an extensive line-up of both for the launch.Read More
-
December 23, 2016
As if Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian’s relationship drama wasn’t complicated enough, there could be another factor to consider when analyzing their sticky situation.Read More
NEXT POLICE COMMISSIONER REQUIRED TO DEVELOP OWN STRATEGY TO SOLVE CRIME FIGHTING
- 1-4-2017
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
National Security Minister, Robert Montague, has announced a raft of measures to combat crime and violence and to improve the effectiveness of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for 2017. Mr. Montague informed that among the measures will be the splitting of the St. James Police Division to expand resources.
He further announced the arrival of two naval ships on January 21 from the Netherlands for the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Coast Guard, to patrol the seas in order to secure the nation’s borders. A surveillance plane will also arrive later this year, which will provide additional protection and security to Jamaica’s borders to prevent the trafficking of illegal guns and ammunition. Meanwhile, Mr. Montague noted that 40 rank-and-file members of the JCF will be travelling to Cuba for training with dogs that have been acquired.
The National Security Minister pointed out that 200 more vehicles will be added to the JCF fleet in order to enable every police station to respond appropriately to various occurrences. Regarding legislation, he noted that several changes were coming to the Bail, Firearm and Fingerprint Acts. Attention is also to be given to praedial larceny, and motorcyclists’ helmets will be required to bear a registration number.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Novelette Grant, said the members of the JCF must value themselves and the service they give. She encouraged them to partner with citizens to rid the country of crime and violence. In his New Year’s Message to the nation, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said the Government is prepared to use the full force of the law to address the crime problem, as it is the greatest threat to the country’s economic independence.
Comments (0)
Email to Friend
Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend: