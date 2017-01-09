Mello FM News

  • January 9, 2017
    Jamaica-based multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul had a successful 2016 and shared some of his success with the Alpha Institute. The recording artiste donated over $1.5 million to the development of infrastructure which now houses ...         Read More
  • January 9, 2017
  • January 6, 2017
    Uprising, released in 1980, was the final Bob Marley and the Wailers album put out by Island Records while Bob Marley was alive. He died on May 11 the following year, and Redemption Song, the final track on the 10-song set, became his personal, acous...         Read More

CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER CALLS FOR PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP FOR IMPORTANT HEALTH PROJECTS

 

Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Winston De La Haye, is underscoring the need for public-private partnerships to provide funding for important projects pertaining to public health.  Among these is the Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey (JHLS) III, now under way, which provides data on chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs).  The Government is providing funding for the lifestyle survey at a cost of approximately $95 million.

Dr. De La Haye noted that the provision of health information is a policy priority and is one of the most important areas of work of the Ministry.  He said that engaging the private sector would ensure adequate funds to carry out the survey at the appointed time. Private support will also enable the Government to concentrate funding on other

Dr. De La Haye informed that this is the third survey being conducted. He said a comparison of statistics garnered over the years will show how the country is progressing in terms of addressing NCDs.  Data from the previous surveys have provided critical information for the creation of the National Health Fund and informed the Ministry’s National Policy for the Promotion of Healthy Lifestyles as well as a World Bank 2011 study on Public Policy and the challenge of chronic NCDs.


