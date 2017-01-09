Mello FM News
CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER CALLS FOR PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP FOR IMPORTANT HEALTH PROJECTS
- 1-9-2017
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
Chief Medical Officer in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Winston De La Haye, is underscoring the need for public-private partnerships to provide funding for important projects pertaining to public health. Among these is the Jamaica Health and Lifestyle Survey (JHLS) III, now under way, which provides data on chronic non-communicable diseases (NCDs). The Government is providing funding for the lifestyle survey at a cost of approximately $95 million.
Dr. De La Haye noted that the provision of health information is a policy priority and is one of the most important areas of work of the Ministry. He said that engaging the private sector would ensure adequate funds to carry out the survey at the appointed time. Private support will also enable the Government to concentrate funding on other
Dr. De La Haye informed that this is the third survey being conducted. He said a comparison of statistics garnered over the years will show how the country is progressing in terms of addressing NCDs. Data from the previous surveys have provided critical information for the creation of the National Health Fund and informed the Ministry’s National Policy for the Promotion of Healthy Lifestyles as well as a World Bank 2011 study on Public Policy and the challenge of chronic NCDs.
