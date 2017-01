DOUBLE MURDER IN MOUNT PEACE, HANOVER

The Hanover police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting deaths of two men in the rural community of Mount Peace in Hanover. The dead men have been identified as 63-year-old shopkeeper Vernon Hall of a Mount Peace address, and 55-year-old cabinetmaker Patrick Robinson, who is originally from Hopewell in the parish.

Reports are that about 9:30 pm on Saturday, both men were sitting on a bench on the roadway near Hall's shop when they were attacked by men who drove up in a car. However, a motive for the killings has not yet been determined.