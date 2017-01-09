MINISTER OF NATIONAL SECURITY INSISTS THAT THE NEW POLICE COMMISSIONER SHOULD BE A JAMAICAN AND NOT A FOREIGNER

Minister of National Security, Robert Montague, says there are sufficiently qualified candidates in Jamaica to fill the post of Commissioner of Police without resorting for a specialist from overseas. The Minister, who was addressing members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) at the Half Moon Hotel in Rose Hall, St. James, recently, said that while he understands the arguments in favour of giving the job to a foreigner, it does not necessarily follow that this would be in the best interest of the country.

Former Police Commissioner, Dr. Carl Williams, resigned on Friday. Deputy Commissioner, Novelette Grant, has been asked to act in the post for 90 days. Mr. Montague, who also noted that over 20 attorneys are currently working in the JCF, said Jamaica has never been lacking in finding qualified persons to fill critical positions, but the problem sometimes is the level of moral support given to those placed in positions.

The Minister said that regardless of who is in charge or at the helm of the JCF, all decent law abiding Jamaicans will have to take a stance and show the criminals and those hell bent on creating mayhem that enough is enough and that there will be no safe haven for them to operate.