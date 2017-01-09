Mello FM News
- CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER CALLS FOR PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP FOR IMPORTANT HEALTH PROJECTS
- SIX NEW JUDGES SWORN IN TO SERVE THE COURT OF APPEAL AND SUPREME COURT
- NATIONAL MOCK EXAM FOR GRADE SIX STUDENTS SLATED FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
- TRAVEL ADVISORY ISSUED FOR JAMAICANS VISITING MALARIA AFFECTED COUNTRIES
- DOUBLE MURDER IN MOUNT PEACE, HANOVER
- MINISTER OF NATIONAL SECURITY INSISTS THAT THE NEW POLICE COMMISSIONER SHOULD BE A JAMAICAN AND NOT A FOREIGNER
- VENTURE INTO NEW TOURISM MARKETS PROVED SUCCESSFUL IN 2016
- A DECREASE SEEN IN RE-OFFENSES COMMITTED BY JUVENILES
- HARASSMENT OF TOURISTS IN OCHO RIOS GOES ON A DOWNWARD TREND
- JAMAICA HEALTH AND LIFESTYLE SURVEY BEING SHUNNED BY THE MIDDLE CLASS
- PROFESSOR ANTHONY CLAYTON APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE NATIONAL BROADCASTING COMMISSION
- FUNDING BEING SOURCED TO MAINTAIN NARROW ROADS ACROSS THE ISLAND
- BUSINESS OPERATORS IN PORTLAND LIKELY TO BE TICKETED FOR IMPROPER DISPOSAL OF GARBAGE
- PASTOR ACCUSED OF HAVING SEX WITH A MINOR, GRANTED BAIL IN ST. ELIZABETH
- ST ANN POLICE INVESTIGATE DEATH OF RETURNING RESIDENT
- SUSPECT IN THE MURDER OF TWO AMERICAN MISSIONARIES ESCAPES FROM POLICE CUSTODY
- BUJU BANTON TO BE RELEASED ONE YEAR EARLIER FROM PRISON
- NEXT POLICE COMMISSIONER REQUIRED TO DEVELOP OWN STRATEGY TO SOLVE CRIME FIGHTING
- 64 YEAR OLD PASTOR TO FACE COURT TODAY FOR RAPE CHARGES
- MINISTER SAMUDA SENDS OUT WARNING FOR PERSONS INVOLVED IN BURNING SUGAR CANE FIELDS
MINISTER OF NATIONAL SECURITY INSISTS THAT THE NEW POLICE COMMISSIONER SHOULD BE A JAMAICAN AND NOT A FOREIGNER
- 1-9-2017
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
Minister of National Security, Robert Montague, says there are sufficiently qualified candidates in Jamaica to fill the post of Commissioner of Police without resorting for a specialist from overseas. The Minister, who was addressing members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) at the Half Moon Hotel in Rose Hall, St. James, recently, said that while he understands the arguments in favour of giving the job to a foreigner, it does not necessarily follow that this would be in the best interest of the country.
Former Police Commissioner, Dr. Carl Williams, resigned on Friday. Deputy Commissioner, Novelette Grant, has been asked to act in the post for 90 days. Mr. Montague, who also noted that over 20 attorneys are currently working in the JCF, said Jamaica has never been lacking in finding qualified persons to fill critical positions, but the problem sometimes is the level of moral support given to those placed in positions.
The Minister said that regardless of who is in charge or at the helm of the JCF, all decent law abiding Jamaicans will have to take a stance and show the criminals and those hell bent on creating mayhem that enough is enough and that there will be no safe haven for them to operate.
