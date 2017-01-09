NATIONAL MOCK EXAM FOR GRADE SIX STUDENTS SLATED FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY

A national mock examination for the 2017 Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT), designed by the Education Ministry, will be administered in all primary schools on Wednesday and Thursday. State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Floyd Green, says the examination will cover Mathematics, Language Arts, Communication Task as well as practice papers for Social Studies and Science. This will be the first mock exam administered by the Ministry which will be aimed at determining the level of readiness.

Mr. Green said this move will assist schools to tackle the challenges related to administering their own mock examination. Meanwhile, the State Minister said all is on track in preparation for the 2017 GSAT, slated for March 16 and 17.

Final arrangements are being made, with emphasis on making provisions for students with special needs. Mr. Green said a bulletin is to be issued next week to primary schools across the island that are reopening for the new academic year, to collect information to accommodate students with special needs, who are sitting the examination.