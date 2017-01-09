Mello FM News
- CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER CALLS FOR PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP FOR IMPORTANT HEALTH PROJECTS
- SIX NEW JUDGES SWORN IN TO SERVE THE COURT OF APPEAL AND SUPREME COURT
- NATIONAL MOCK EXAM FOR GRADE SIX STUDENTS SLATED FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
- TRAVEL ADVISORY ISSUED FOR JAMAICANS VISITING MALARIA AFFECTED COUNTRIES
- DOUBLE MURDER IN MOUNT PEACE, HANOVER
- MINISTER OF NATIONAL SECURITY INSISTS THAT THE NEW POLICE COMMISSIONER SHOULD BE A JAMAICAN AND NOT A FOREIGNER
- VENTURE INTO NEW TOURISM MARKETS PROVED SUCCESSFUL IN 2016
- A DECREASE SEEN IN RE-OFFENSES COMMITTED BY JUVENILES
- HARASSMENT OF TOURISTS IN OCHO RIOS GOES ON A DOWNWARD TREND
- JAMAICA HEALTH AND LIFESTYLE SURVEY BEING SHUNNED BY THE MIDDLE CLASS
- PROFESSOR ANTHONY CLAYTON APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE NATIONAL BROADCASTING COMMISSION
- FUNDING BEING SOURCED TO MAINTAIN NARROW ROADS ACROSS THE ISLAND
- BUSINESS OPERATORS IN PORTLAND LIKELY TO BE TICKETED FOR IMPROPER DISPOSAL OF GARBAGE
- PASTOR ACCUSED OF HAVING SEX WITH A MINOR, GRANTED BAIL IN ST. ELIZABETH
- ST ANN POLICE INVESTIGATE DEATH OF RETURNING RESIDENT
- SUSPECT IN THE MURDER OF TWO AMERICAN MISSIONARIES ESCAPES FROM POLICE CUSTODY
- BUJU BANTON TO BE RELEASED ONE YEAR EARLIER FROM PRISON
- NEXT POLICE COMMISSIONER REQUIRED TO DEVELOP OWN STRATEGY TO SOLVE CRIME FIGHTING
- 64 YEAR OLD PASTOR TO FACE COURT TODAY FOR RAPE CHARGES
- MINISTER SAMUDA SENDS OUT WARNING FOR PERSONS INVOLVED IN BURNING SUGAR CANE FIELDS
Featured Sport News
- Jamaican bobsledders without equipment in Russia
- NETBALL aficionado Molly Rhone was obviously surprised
- Unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi
- US seals Semifinal place in the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship
- Guatemala and Jamaica launched the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Championship yesterday
- Second leg of the KSAFA/Yellow Pages Jackie Bell knock-out quarter-final
- CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship
- Opening day of the Under-19 World Cup
- Final ODI between the West Indies and New Zealand
- West Indies will strive to take the lead in the 5 match ODI series
Featured Entertainment News
NATIONAL MOCK EXAM FOR GRADE SIX STUDENTS SLATED FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
- 1-9-2017
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
A national mock examination for the 2017 Grade Six Achievement Test (GSAT), designed by the Education Ministry, will be administered in all primary schools on Wednesday and Thursday. State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Floyd Green, says the examination will cover Mathematics, Language Arts, Communication Task as well as practice papers for Social Studies and Science. This will be the first mock exam administered by the Ministry which will be aimed at determining the level of readiness.
Mr. Green said this move will assist schools to tackle the challenges related to administering their own mock examination. Meanwhile, the State Minister said all is on track in preparation for the 2017 GSAT, slated for March 16 and 17.
Final arrangements are being made, with emphasis on making provisions for students with special needs. Mr. Green said a bulletin is to be issued next week to primary schools across the island that are reopening for the new academic year, to collect information to accommodate students with special needs, who are sitting the examination.
Comments (0)
Email to Friend
Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend: