Mello FM News
- CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER CALLS FOR PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP FOR IMPORTANT HEALTH PROJECTS
- SIX NEW JUDGES SWORN IN TO SERVE THE COURT OF APPEAL AND SUPREME COURT
- NATIONAL MOCK EXAM FOR GRADE SIX STUDENTS SLATED FOR WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
- TRAVEL ADVISORY ISSUED FOR JAMAICANS VISITING MALARIA AFFECTED COUNTRIES
- DOUBLE MURDER IN MOUNT PEACE, HANOVER
- MINISTER OF NATIONAL SECURITY INSISTS THAT THE NEW POLICE COMMISSIONER SHOULD BE A JAMAICAN AND NOT A FOREIGNER
- VENTURE INTO NEW TOURISM MARKETS PROVED SUCCESSFUL IN 2016
- A DECREASE SEEN IN RE-OFFENSES COMMITTED BY JUVENILES
- HARASSMENT OF TOURISTS IN OCHO RIOS GOES ON A DOWNWARD TREND
- JAMAICA HEALTH AND LIFESTYLE SURVEY BEING SHUNNED BY THE MIDDLE CLASS
- PROFESSOR ANTHONY CLAYTON APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE NATIONAL BROADCASTING COMMISSION
- FUNDING BEING SOURCED TO MAINTAIN NARROW ROADS ACROSS THE ISLAND
- BUSINESS OPERATORS IN PORTLAND LIKELY TO BE TICKETED FOR IMPROPER DISPOSAL OF GARBAGE
- PASTOR ACCUSED OF HAVING SEX WITH A MINOR, GRANTED BAIL IN ST. ELIZABETH
- ST ANN POLICE INVESTIGATE DEATH OF RETURNING RESIDENT
- SUSPECT IN THE MURDER OF TWO AMERICAN MISSIONARIES ESCAPES FROM POLICE CUSTODY
- BUJU BANTON TO BE RELEASED ONE YEAR EARLIER FROM PRISON
- NEXT POLICE COMMISSIONER REQUIRED TO DEVELOP OWN STRATEGY TO SOLVE CRIME FIGHTING
- 64 YEAR OLD PASTOR TO FACE COURT TODAY FOR RAPE CHARGES
- MINISTER SAMUDA SENDS OUT WARNING FOR PERSONS INVOLVED IN BURNING SUGAR CANE FIELDS
Featured Sport News
- Jamaican bobsledders without equipment in Russia
- NETBALL aficionado Molly Rhone was obviously surprised
- Unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership between Brendon McCullum and Luke Ronchi
- US seals Semifinal place in the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship
- Guatemala and Jamaica launched the 2014 CONCACAF Women’s Championship yesterday
- Second leg of the KSAFA/Yellow Pages Jackie Bell knock-out quarter-final
- CONCACAF Women's Under-20 Championship
- Opening day of the Under-19 World Cup
- Final ODI between the West Indies and New Zealand
- West Indies will strive to take the lead in the 5 match ODI series
Featured Entertainment News
SIX NEW JUDGES SWORN IN TO SERVE THE COURT OF APPEAL AND SUPREME COURT
- 1-9-2017
- Categorized in: Mello FM News
Six judges have been sworn in to serve in the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, with effect today. The judges are Justice Carol Edwards to the Court of Appeal; Sonia Bertram Linton, Dale Palmer, Calys Wiltshire and Lisa Palmer Hamilton. Her Honour Yvonne Brown, has been appointed Master-in-Chambers of the Supreme Court.
The ceremony was held at King’s House in St. Andrew, on Saturday, presided over by Custos for the parish of St. Thomas, Marcia Bennett, who represented the Governor-General. In her address, Chief Justice, ZailaMcCalla reiterated the call for judges to deliver judgements speedily. Mrs. McCalla is urging judges to embrace new reforms being advanced by the Justice Ministry.
A few of the reforms include the introduction of new legislation, such as the Arbitration Bill, training of judges and the introduction of state-of-the-art equipment for the delivery of efficient service. The Custos added that the judges in the dispensation of justice must bear in mind that victims and their families deserve closure and recompense where applicable and that the perpetrators must be held accountable for their actions.
Comments (0)
Email to Friend
Fill in the form below to send this news item to a friend: