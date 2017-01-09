SIX NEW JUDGES SWORN IN TO SERVE THE COURT OF APPEAL AND SUPREME COURT

Six judges have been sworn in to serve in the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, with effect today. The judges are Justice Carol Edwards to the Court of Appeal; Sonia Bertram Linton, Dale Palmer, Calys Wiltshire and Lisa Palmer Hamilton. Her Honour Yvonne Brown, has been appointed Master-in-Chambers of the Supreme Court.

The ceremony was held at King’s House in St. Andrew, on Saturday, presided over by Custos for the parish of St. Thomas, Marcia Bennett, who represented the Governor-General. In her address, Chief Justice, ZailaMcCalla reiterated the call for judges to deliver judgements speedily. Mrs. McCalla is urging judges to embrace new reforms being advanced by the Justice Ministry.

A few of the reforms include the introduction of new legislation, such as the Arbitration Bill, training of judges and the introduction of state-of-the-art equipment for the delivery of efficient service. The Custos added that the judges in the dispensation of justice must bear in mind that victims and their families deserve closure and recompense where applicable and that the perpetrators must be held accountable for their actions.