  • January 9, 2017
    January 9, 2017

Jamaica-based multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul had a successful 2016 and shared some of his success with the Alpha Institute. The recording artiste donated over $1.5 million to the development of infrastructure which now houses
  • January 9, 2017
    January 9, 2017

Kingston, Jamaica: Jamaica based, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul is actively securing a bright future for young Jamaicans through his partnership with the Alpha Institute. Following a recent tour of the school premises formerly known as the
  • January 6, 2017
    January 6, 2017

Uprising, released in 1980, was the final Bob Marley and the Wailers album put out by Island Records while Bob Marley was alive. He died on May 11 the following year, and Redemption Song, the final track on the 10-song set, became his personal, acous

SIX NEW JUDGES SWORN IN TO SERVE THE COURT OF APPEAL AND SUPREME COURT

 

jamaica-supreme-court-demo-photo.jpg

Six judges have been sworn in to serve in the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court, with effect today.  The judges are Justice Carol Edwards to the Court of Appeal; Sonia Bertram Linton, Dale Palmer,  Calys Wiltshire and Lisa Palmer Hamilton.  Her Honour Yvonne Brown, has been appointed Master-in-Chambers of the Supreme Court.

The ceremony was held at King’s House in St. Andrew, on Saturday, presided over by Custos for the parish of St. Thomas, Marcia Bennett, who represented the Governor-General.  In her address, Chief Justice, ZailaMcCalla reiterated the call for judges to deliver judgements speedily.  Mrs. McCalla is urging judges to embrace new reforms being advanced by the Justice Ministry.

A few of the reforms include the introduction of new legislation, such as the Arbitration Bill, training of judges and the introduction of state-of-the-art equipment for the delivery of efficient service.  The Custos added that the judges in the dispensation of justice must bear in mind that victims and their families deserve closure and recompense where applicable and that the perpetrators must be held accountable for their actions.


