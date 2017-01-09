Mello FM News
CARIBBEAN MARITIME INSTITUTE TO BE UPGRADED TO UNIVERSITY STATUS
The House of Representatives, has started debate on legislation to give the Caribbean Maritime Institute (CMI) university status. The Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Bill 2016 was piloted by Minister of Transport and Mining, Mike Henry. It will repeal the Caribbean Maritime Institute Act under which the institution operates.
Mr. Henry said the legislation provides an opportunity for the CMI to present itself as a niche market university to attract a greater number of foreign students. He said that being accorded university status will also enable the CMI to access international grant funding. The CMI is the only international entity approved for maritime training in Jamaica.
Over the years, the institute has expanded its scope of programmes to include degrees at the undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels. As a result of this expansion, the CMI has gained national, regional and international recognition by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport of the United Kingdom, the International Maritime Organisation, CARICOM, and the World Maritime University.
The Transport Minister said the CMI continues to make significant contribution to the Jamaican economy by bridging the employment gap. Debate on the Bill will continue in the House of Representatives.
