  • January 9, 2017
    Jamaica-based multi-platinum, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul had a successful 2016 and shared some of his success with the Alpha Institute. The recording artiste donated over $1.5 million to the development of infrastructure which now houses ...         Read More
  • January 9, 2017
    Kingston, Jamaica: Jamaica based, Grammy Award winning artiste Sean Paul is actively securing a bright future for young Jamaicans through his partnership with the Alpha Institute. Following a recent tour of the school premises formerly known as the ...         Read More
  • January 6, 2017
    Uprising, released in 1980, was the final Bob Marley and the Wailers album put out by Island Records while Bob Marley was alive. He died on May 11 the following year, and Redemption Song, the final track on the 10-song set, became his personal, acous...         Read More

CARIBBEAN MARITIME INSTITUTE TO BE UPGRADED TO UNIVERSITY STATUS

 

Shipping-Cadet.jpg

The House of Representatives, has started debate on legislation to give the Caribbean Maritime Institute (CMI) university status.  The Caribbean Maritime University (CMU) Bill 2016 was piloted by Minister of Transport and Mining, Mike Henry.  It will repeal the Caribbean Maritime Institute Act under which the institution operates.

Mr. Henry said the legislation provides an opportunity for the CMI to present itself as a niche market university to attract a greater number of foreign students.  He said that being accorded university status will also enable the CMI to access international grant funding.   The CMI is the only international entity approved for maritime training in Jamaica.

Over the years, the institute has expanded its scope of programmes to include degrees at the undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels.  As a result of this expansion, the CMI has gained national, regional and international recognition by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport of the United Kingdom, the International Maritime Organisation, CARICOM, and the World Maritime University.

The Transport Minister said the CMI continues to make significant contribution to the Jamaican economy by bridging the employment gap.  Debate on the Bill will continue in the House of Representatives.


