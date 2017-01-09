Mello FM News
- 64 PER CENT REDUCTION IN THE MISTREATMENT OF JAMAICANS ENTERING TRINIDAD
The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade is reporting a 64 per cent reduction in the number of Jamaicans who have been denied entry to Trinidad and Tobago for the period March to December 2016. Portfolio Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, said there have also been fewer complaints of mistreatment.
Senator Johnson Smith was speaking at a press conference at her Dominica Drive offices in New Kingston on Wednesday, to outline the Ministry’s achievements in 2016. Last year, scores of Jamaicans complained about being mistreated by immigration officials at Trinidad’s Piarco International Airport after they had been refused entry into the country.
Following a visit to Jamaica by Prime Minister of the twin-island republic, Dr. Keith Rowley, in July, an action plan was drafted outlining cooperation programmes and activities. Senator Johnson Smith said that the Ministry is pleased with the measures taken by the Trinidadian Government in solving the immigration issues.
She noted that an area at the Piarco International Airport has been retrofitted to comfortably accommodate persons, including Jamaicans, who are not landed, while they await return to their country of origin. In addition, immigration officials have been trained. She said that the governments of both countries are working to improve the ability of business persons to export to Trinidad, by re-establishing a trade desk within the Jamaican High Commission.
Additionally, Senator Johnson Smith noted that the Ministry will continue to work with the private sector in Jamaica and Trinidad on the various elements of the action plan coming out of the bilateral meeting during Prime Minister Rowley’s visit to Jamaica. She informed further that the Ministry has embarked on a public-education campaign to sensitise the Jamaican public on travel within CARICOM c
